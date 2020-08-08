Possible lack of Lenglet in the first goal and a badly disallowed goal for Messi

He Barça He started with doubts the round of 16 of the Champions League before him Naples at Camp Nou, but the Catalans breathed thanks to a controversial goal from Clement Lenglet at the exit of a corner. The goal was reviewed by the WHERE but the referee of the match, Cuneyt Cakir, He did not consider that there was a lack of French. It was only the beginning of a first part with many controversial actions.

It was the 10th minute of the meeting when at the exit of a corner the French center-back of the Barça fans took off Diego Demme with his arms and without opposition he finished off his head to the net at will. The intensity used by Lenglet, in a situation where there are usually multiple struggles, was decisive to give validity to both.













While it is true that Lenglet uses his arms to get away from the defender, it is also true that Demme is easily beaten. The Neapolitan players protested the action but the video referee issued a sentence and the goal went up to the scoreboard. The good start of Napoli, with a couple of arrivals to the Ter Stegen area, including a stick, was blurred.

For his part, Lenglet made his debut in the Champions League with the Barça shirt although it is not the first time he has scored in the top European competition, since in his second season at Sevilla he saw a goal against Spartak Moscow in a match of the phase of groups. It is the fourth goal of the season for the defender.

Lenglet, in the shot of the first goal. (Getty)



Later Messi put land in the middle on the scoreboard with a goal in the 23rd minute that combined technique and some fortune. The Argentine left three defenses in the area, lost his verticality and when he got up he had time to connect a shot that slipped tight to the right post. On the 10th he scored again a few minutes later, but incomprehensibly the referee pointed to a non-existent hand.









Messi received a great cross from De Jong and helped himself with a control with his chest to escape the opposition of Mario Rui. Now without opposition, the Argentine beat David Ospina with a subtle touch in the 30th minute. The Barça players celebrated the goal but Çakir, at the request of the VAR and after several minutes of suspense, pointed out a hand that is not appreciated in the repetitions.





The controversy did not end there, since Kalidou Koulibaly committed a very clear penalty on Messi when instead of clearing the ball he kicked the leg of the Barça forward, who advanced to the Neapolitan defender. A maximum penalty that did not admit doubts, but Çakir needed six minutes of consultations with the VAR and a viewing of the play to mark the eleven meters in the 46th minute.

There was still time before the break for the Turkish referee, in the discount of the first half, to award another penalty, in this case in favor of Napoli for a foul by Ivan Rakitic on Dries Mertens. Lorenzo Insigne was in charge of putting the 3-1 and the rubric to a first part marked by the arbitration decisions.







