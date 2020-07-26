Portugalete-Sestao River postponed due to coronavirus

The match Portugalete-Sestao River, of the play-off for promotion to Second Division B, which was to be played this Saturday at 7:30 p.m., will be rescheduled after learning of a positive for a coronavirus in a Portugalete player, according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

“Minutes before 14:00 in the afternoon we have learned through the Basque Football Federation that in the immediate environment of a player from Club Portugalete there has been a positive for coronavirus,” reports the federation note.











The RFEF has immediately informed the sports authorities of the Government of Spain and the Basque Government, as well as the competent health authority, in this case the Basque Government health department.





“In common agreement with the health department of the Basque Government”, he adds, “it has been decided to propose to the competent sports body to postpone the meeting

The RFEF communicates that the Portugalete players are going to undergo medical tests and controls. “The scheduling of this match will take place once the medical controls guarantee that the meeting can be held,” the statement concluded.