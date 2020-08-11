Portimao added to this year’s MotoGP calendar

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the incorporation to this year’s calendar of the Motorcycle World Championship of the Grand Prix of Portugal, which will be run in Portimao del November 20-22 and will close this unusual season. The Algarve International Autodrome will host for the first time in its history a race of MotoGP.

“It is a great achievement for our team to finally have MotoGP on our circuit! MotoGP is the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport, and we are very excited to have it, ”explained Paulo Pinheiro, CEO of the Algarve International Autodrome in a statement.





“The top of motorsport”

“It is a great achievement for our team to finally have MotoGP on our circuit!”





Paulo Pinheiro

CEO of the Algarve International Autodrome















The test on the Portuguese asphalt will mean the fourteenth stop for the premier class and the fifteenth for Moto2 and Moto3, as both engines ran the inaugural Grand Prix in Qatar before the stoppage due to the pandemic. The Portuguese track will be the ninth stage of the championship after the double dates in Jerez, the Red Bull Ring, Misano, Aragón and Valencia, as well as the tests in Brno, Montmeló and Le Mans.

The incorporation of the test in Portugal benefits, above all, Marc Márquez. The Honda rider, who has zero points after three races due to his humerus injury and who will probably miss both tests in Austria, will have one more race to try to cut points from World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo, with the aim of revalidate the MotoGP title.

Image of the Algarve International Autodrome. (EFE)



The Algarve International Autodrome has been a reserve circuit for the World Cup since 2017, prepared in the event of any cancellation, as has happened this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We have been to Portimao with Superbike and we believe that it is an incredible possibility for us, and also in the agreement it is stated that the track will be resurfaced after the Superbike Round”, indicated Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.









It is not the first time that the Motorcycle World Championship has landed in Portugal. From 2000 to 2012 the Estoril circuit hosted a championship event. “Portugal has a long history in our sport and there have been some historic battles in Estoril. It is something very good for us to have the possibility of returning to Portugal ”, added Ezpeleta.







