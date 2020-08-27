Pogba is off the French list after testing positive for coronavirus

Midfielder Paul pogba, positive for coronavirus, has been removed from the selection of France which should premiere next week in the Nations Cup. The Manchester United player underwent a Covid-19 preventive test on Wednesday, which came back “positive this Thursday morning,” as confirmed by the coach. Didier deschamps.





Three new faces

The young Camavinga (17) and Houssem Aouar (22, Olympique Lyon) and Dayot Upamecano (21, RB Leipzig) star in the renewal of the ‘Bleus’ by Deschamps

Pogba’s last-minute loss is resolved by Deschamps with the entrance of the young man Eduardo Camavinga, 17, from Rennes. It is one of the three new faces – and young people -, never summoned with the absolute of the

Bleus

, next to Houssem Aouar (22 years old, Olympique Lyon) and Dayot Upamecano (21, RB Leipzig).









France, current world champion (at the 2018 World Cup), debuts in the 2020 Nations Cup against Sweden on September 5, and receives Croatia on the 8th. On the third day, Portugal (October 10). France has not played since November 17 (2-0 against Albania).

In the list of players called up by Deschamps, the presence of the midfielder stands out Adrien rabiot, Juventus, after more than two years absent from the national team. By cons, it is low a usual like Blaise matuidi (34), who this summer has signed for Inter Miami.





Two blaugranas

Barça Lenglet and Griezmann players appear on the squad list

Complete the selected list goalkeepers Lloris, Maignan and Mandanda; defenders Digne, Dubois, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Mendy and Varane; midfielders Kanté, Nzonzi and Sissoko; and forwards Ben Yedder, Giroud, Griezmann, Ikoné, Martial and Mbappé.







