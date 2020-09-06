Pogacar wins another great day of cycling in the Pyrenees

Slovenian double in the second stage of Pyrenees of the Tour de France 2020, an exciting day in which he shone again Mikel Landa, fighting face to face with the strongest of the squad. Tadej pogacarinfuriated since foolishly losing time in stage seven, he overcame Laruns in a very tight sprint. Primoz Roglic, new leader, took second place. At the same time, only Egan Bernal, Mikel Landa and the Swiss Marc Hirschi, the protagonist of the great escape of the day and hunted just 1,700 meters from the finish line, were able to hold when he possibly would have deserved a greater prize.









The Tour once again experienced a great day in the Pyrenees, with a final ascent to Marie Blanque out of control. Hirschi, escaped from the Hourcère, the first port of the day, put on a solo exhibition while the Jumbo set behind him an infernal rhythm that was selected by the group and ended up separating from the elite of the race practically all the rivals, including the leader Adam Yates, Nairo Quintana, the Movistar Mas and Valverde …

After burning all his gregarious in the Marie Blanque, Roglic had to personally deal with the attacks of his adversaries. Bernal’s first serious blow was finally seen and Pogacar’s explosive rhythm changes appeared again. Roglic and Landa held out, but no one else. Ahead, Hirschi, a Swiss from Bern whose agent is Fabian Cancellara (another Bernese and the last Swiss stage winner on the Tour in 2012), crowned the Marie Blanque with just 16 seconds over his pursuers. His rent was leaking everywhere (3km from the top he still had 2m24s).









Bernal and Roglic fought head to head for the bonus that was distributed at the top and were about to end up on the ground in the heat of their battle. Hirschi’s descent was prodigious and allowed him to keep his meager income, but in the final flat kilometers to Laruns he was caught up with the quartet of Roglic, Bernal, Pogacar and Landa. Still, Hirschi tried to beat the sprint, other of his qualities, but the power of Pogacar prevailed.







A pity for the time lost the other day, but this is the Tour, which is unforgiving “







Mikel Landa

Bahrain cyclist







“The stage went very well for me, we got a very good difference,” said Landa at the finish line. “It was a shame the time I lost in the fan the other day, but this is the Tour, which is unforgiving.” Landa is now tenth overall at 1m42s. Without the lost time he would be tied with Bernal for second place.

After the four strong men of the Tour (plus Hirschi) came a group of six with Quintana, Bardet, Porte, Urán, Mollema and Guillaume Martin, 11 seconds away, while Yates, with Valverde and Mas among others, entered 54 seconds behind the winner. . In general, Roglic has Bernal as the maximum threat, at 21 seconds.





















