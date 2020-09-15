Pogacar: the dice theory

“It’s like rolling the dice. If I’m strong I’ll attack and we’ll see what happens ”. Tadej Pogacar, who will turn 22 the day after the Tour ends in Paris, is the sensation of the race. Slovenian like Primoz Roglic, friends and sometimes training partners, they are two different people on the road. Roglic is cold, calculating, and methodical. Pogacar is all instinct. He rolls the dice … and usually rolls two sixes.

The Republic of Slovenia gained independence from Yugoslavia on June 25, 1991 and very soon, in 1994, it sought international promotion with a couple of stages of the Giro d’Italia, attended by the first president, Milan Kucan. Cycling is therefore not an unknown sport for Slovenians, although they have never had two protagonists of such a level in the Tour of Francia

If Roglic started out as a ski jumper, on the other hand, Pogacar wanted to be a cyclist since he was a child, despite the fact that it took him a while to hit the ground running and had to learn to lose before becoming a star. He grew up in Komenda, about half an hour’s drive north of Ljubljana. His parents are not athletes: Mirko is an industrial designer specializing in wood and Marjeta is a university professor of French. But the big brother of the 2020 Tour revelation, Tilan, was the one who began to try his luck in cycling and was drawn to him. Two sisters, Barbara and Vita, complete the family.

Tadej showed aptitude in achievement tests, but did not perform well when crossed with more physically built children. At the age of 13 he was 1.50m tall and lost all sprints, until one fine day the former cyclist (and now Slovenia coach) Andrej Hauptman made an appearance.

"It was in 2013, in his first victory. I stopped by the cycling club to see the kids, a 13-kilometer race on a circuit, "recalls Hauptman. "When I arrived I saw a kid off the hook, 500 meters behind the group. I called the director of the center and told him to please put him back in the squad, that you can't have a child of that age chasing like that ". The director replied: "Who? Tadej? But he is almost a lap ahead! " Hauptman recalls calling his wife that day and saying, "We finally have a champion!" At the end of the race Pogacar climbed to the highest step of the podium. "Even so, he was still looking shorter than his two companions," recalls his mother.









Pogacar is now 1.76m tall and is no longer the shortest in the class. In August 2018, at the age of 19, he was proclaimed winner of the Tour de Porvenir. Without winning a single stage, simply on the basis of regularity every day and then brilliantly defending the leader's jersey.





In May 2019, he won the Tour of California and became the youngest winner of a World Tour race. He was still so young that the organizers didn’t give him the classic sparkling bottle, just a teddy bear.

Months later, he illuminated the Vuelta a España, with three mountain stages and a third place finish. It shone especially in the Andorran day of Els Cortals d’Encamp, in a day of five disputed ports under rain and hail. It is the day that Movistar ordered Marc Soler to stop.

Tadej Pogacar now lives in Monaco with his partner, the Slovenian professional cyclist Urska Zigart, who is precisely competing in the Giro d’Italia these days.

On June 28, both were proclaimed time trial champions of their country. Zigart and Pogacar met through cycling, in a concentration of the Slovenian national team, in Istria. At the time, they were still residing with their respective parents and the relationship took a while to bear fruit because, he explained, “Tadej was too young for me then.”

Now Zigart is 23 years old and Pogacar, 21. And many successes ahead. "I run in my own style. When I think I have good legs I always attack, "says Pogacar. It's dice theory and it works for him.








