Player Michael Ojo dies at 27

The basketball world is in mourning. Michael Ojo, player of the Belgrade Red Star Until last June, he died this Friday as a result of a heart attack during training. The Nigerian, from 27 years, was rushed to a hospital but the doctors could not do anything to save his life.

The African player was exercising with his personal trainer at the Partizan football team facilities in Belgrade. A few minutes after starting training, Ojo lost consciousness and, according to various local media, he no longer woke up despite attempts by doctors.













Lost consciousness

“The sudden and shocking death of Michael Oja deeply affected everyone: players, coaches, management and board of the club in which he was accepted from day one, and which he accepted as his own,” lamented the Balkan team on the death of the born player. in Lagos.

Ojo, at 2.16 meters and 147 kilos, arrived in Serbia in 2017 after playing in the United States and his first stop in the Balkans was with the Belgrade FMP. A year later he signed for Red Star, with whom he won three titles: the ABA League, the Serbian Championship and the ABA League Super Cup.

Michael Ojo, former Red Star player. (Euroleague)



He played a total of 38 games in the Euroleague between 2018 and 2020 with a total of 195 points and 138 rebounds. Previously, Ojo also played for Florida State University from 2012 to 2017. His association with the Belgrade team had expired on June 30 and he was currently without a team.









“The Euroleague offers its deepest condolences to family, friends, teammates, coaches and many fans who enjoyed Ojo’s performances. Rest in peace, ”wrote the European competition about the missing player.







