Pitched battle between the ultras of Groningen and Arminia Bielefeld

Chairs, tables were thrown. And with what vehicle do you represent Holland? Well yes, bicycles also flew. All for a friendly match, but for the ultras it served as an excuse to wreak havoc around the Noordlease Stadion. He Groningen received in his stadium Arminia Bielefeld German in a preseason clash.

Without any type of league or competitive interest, which would not justify the camp battle organized by the fans of both teams. Friendly match, which was not friendly for the ultras. Unjustified violence that could be captured by the videos recorded by the residents of the streets of Groningen, victims of altercations.









Regarding the result of the match, the Dutch footballer Arjen Robben scored his first goal with Groningen this Sunday, during a friendly match against him Arminia Bielefeld German (1-1), thanks to a shot from outside the area.

The winger received a pass back in the 17th minute and, without stopping the ball, he hooked it with his left in a low kick that passed a few inches from the post and slipped into the back of the net, putting the 1-0 in the marker.







