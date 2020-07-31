Pirlo, new coach of Juventus under-23

Andrea Pirlo The next season will be the coach of his under-23 team. Pirlo, 41, was a Juventus player for four seasons, between 2011-2012 and 2014-15. Now, five years later, both sides cross their paths again.

In his time as ‘bianconeri’, Pirlo managed four leagues, one cup and two Italian super cups. Now he will put all his experience at the disposal of the U23 team, “a recent project, in continuous growth and that this year has given, in its second season, its first and historic fruit: the Italian Cup in its category “.











Pirlo was part of the Italian world champion team in Germany 2006 and the one that claimed the bronze at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Andrea Pirlo (Andrew Medichini / AP)



He hung up his boots in November 2017 after three seasons in the American MLS as a New York City player. Before, he started his sports career at Brescia. Later he played for Inter, Reggina (on loan) and Milan, the club where he stayed the longest: ten seasons