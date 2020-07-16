Pipa: “We want to give a good image to our people”

The match ended in Mestalla against him Valencia (1-0) and who came out to speak before the cameras of Movistar+ was Pipe, who have played six games in total this season. To the right-back it seemed that they did not deserve to “lose”, but deserved “something more” because they left “everything” on the field.

However, as the game took place, it could summarize “a little bit of luck or the dynamics that we are carrying.” Because the Spanish had “two sticks, one of Wu

lei… “and for Pipa,” if you stop to count “, they had” more clear chances “than Valencia. “We are not going to be martyred anymore,” he said resignedly.









“The fans are very hurt and we, even more,” he continued. And, in the same line as what he later declared Rufete, He commented that “there is no other choice but to finish well against Celta” because they are “professionals in all situations” and he knows that they must “finish as well as possible” to “give a good image to our people, which is what matters to us in these moments”.