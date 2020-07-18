Pineda player dies at veterans soccer match in Canet de Mar

A player in the category of veterans of the CF Pineda de Mar They faced each other yesterday in the game that ended the regular season by CF Canet de Mar in his field, he died as a result of respiratory arrest. The causes will be determined by the autopsy, but some witnesses advance that the death could have happened to him after a fortuitous blow.

The deceased, FZH of Moroccan origin, was a player well known in the Maresme region for his love of football. He was 36 years old, married, had two children and worked in a bread oven in Pineda (Maresme). The events happened five minutes after the end of the game and also the season, at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, July 17. There is also the circumstance that the deceased would have been signed to wear the Canet black and white shirt and change teams next season.













The man could be revived in the first instance but lost consciousness again

The incident part indicates that the manual resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and that the first of the two medical emergency units that moved to the Canet sports field did so in 12 minutes, according to the party. “In record time” according to the accidental mayor of the municipality, Pere Xirau, who was able to follow the evolution of the incident when the municipal field was very close to his home.

The player collapsed during the match and asked his teammates for help. Some people with medical knowledge managed to revive him in the first instance with CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) maneuvers, but after a short time he lost consciousness again and his complexion turned bluish, so he tried to use the AED (Automatic Defibrillator) unsuccessfully.





The witnesses assure that the automatic defibrillator only emitted a shock and was turned off

Some eyewitnesses, including family members of the victim, have stated that resuscitation with the automatic defibrillator could not be carried out for reasons that are still to be determined, allegedly related to the lack of battery charge, since only It worked on one occasion with a download of twenty for what it would be scheduled for. An extreme that could not be officially confirmed since it is under investigation, but that the mayor himself denies and does not appear in the police report, although some of those who intervened have not hesitated to publicly disseminate.







