Penalties worth leagues

The League of coronavirus breaks penalty records. At the moment, at the close of the 35th day, 140 had already been counted, eight more than in the entire previous season and 27 more than in the entire 2017-18 League, in which video-controlled arbitration had not yet been used since Las Rozas, an impenetrable supreme command center that would have delighted José Plaza, the arbitration chief of the dark age of Spanish football.

In the list of the 140 penalties penalized in favor Villarreal appears in the lead, with 11, followed by Real Madrid, Athletic and Mallorca, with 10 each. In the ranking of the teams least times penalized with a penalty against the dominance of the leader is undeniable: only 2 against Madrid, by 4 to Atlético and Sevilla.













The statistics of this league

Madrid is second on penalties in favor (10) and first featured in fewer penalties against (2)

The cold statistic always allows analysis of all kinds, but it is also important to keep in mind that the VAR, that is, those who control and analyze it, make mistakes. On the last day of the Premier League, for example, English football leaders have recognized up to three blunders, spread over three different games. And in all cases with the penalty as the protagonist of the dispute. Especially bleeding has been the VAR’s error of appreciation that stole a penalty from Tottenham, to Mourinho’s despair, and the one that awarded a maximum penalty that was not to Manchester United. The reds they are precisely the subject of analysis with a magnifying glass in England because traditionally they are favored, at least quantitatively, on penalties. With the latter of the controversy they already add 13, and they were 12 the previous season.

In the case of the Spanish League, the ease with which he receives penalties in favor of Real Madrid in recent games has been controversial, which has given him the almost definitive support for the title. Since the competition resumed, the team of Zinédine Zidane has played eight games and in half has had a penalty in favor. Of these four maximum penalties, all, the four, served to open the scoring and place themselves with an advantage. And of the four, three were vital to add the three points: in victories in Anoeta (1-2) and San Mamés (0-1) and in the triumph at home against Getafe (1-0). The fourth was also to open the scoring, but then one more goal came (2-0 to Alavés).













Iturralde’s complaint

A translation error in the Spanish regulations paved the disputed victory in San Mamés

Another reason for discussion was the easy comparison between the penalty indicated in the Athletic field, by a stomp on Marcelo, and the decision not to indicate the maximum penalty in a move of certain similarity between Sergio Ramos and Raúl García. Among the explanations given to justify the difference in criteria was that in one case, the penalty in favor of Madrid, the ball was in dispute and in the other it was an action without voluntariness with the ball away from the area. It was a tremendous surprise for former referee Iturralde González to discover that the Spanish wording of the FIFA regulations specifies that these “reckless” actions (no longer speaking of voluntariness in the current regulations) are punished with a fault (or a penalty if it is the case) when the player “acts without caution when playing a ball” while in the official version in English, the one that counts in the event of a dispute, it is not explained like this, but rather simply “act without caution”. An inexplicable translation error in which, as often happens with the VAR, the coin fell on the white side.







