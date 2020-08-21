Pedri: “I come to learn from the best, who is here and I hope he stays”

The coming-out of Pedri. Accompanied by the head of the technical secretariat, Ramon Planes, who also made his first press conference today, the 17-year-old signed the contract that links him with the club for two seasons, extendable to two more.

Regardless of the pressure to get to a new club, Pedri assured that staying at Barcelona and learning from the best in the world is his main priority. “Pressure is the worst thing a footballer can feel. You have to want to improve, to push forward and to do it with great enthusiasm. I want to show people my football. I want to learn from the best ”, I hope he stays, he insisted when asked about his idol, Leo Messi.









Pedri, 17, has been part of the Blaugrana discipline since July 1, coming from Las Palmas, where he became one of the strongest promises of the yellow quarry. It is precisely UD Las Palmas that reserves 15% of the capital gain of a future transfer of Pedri. In that sense, the player who has not yet met with Koeman, practically ruled out his departure as on loan to any other club. “The best option is to stay and enjoy.”







Pedri

Pressure is the worst a footballer can feel. You have to want to improve, to move forward







Pedri

FC Barcelona player







Ramon Planes referred to the same line. The technical secretary began his speech with a few words of thanks to Eric Abidal. “Pedri can mark a before and after at the club. We saw last preseason with Las Palmas that Barça is a profile that can play in many attacking positions, is versatile, has talent and is cheeky. It will go very well to build a Barça with quality, enthusiasm and energy ”.









Pedri (JOSEP LAGO / AFP)



In that same speech, Planes made it clear that the new project must have young people. “Pedri aroused some skepticism at the beginning but he is a very good player. The idea of ​​the club is to give quality and youth to the team. They are cycles and that is the philosophy ”.







The idea of ​​the club is to give quality and youth to the team. They are cycles and that is the philosophy







Ramon Planes

FCB technical secretary







The contract also includes variables by call in the different Spanish teams, which and by the games played with the Futbol Club Barcelona. Precisely Pedri debuts for the first time in a list of summoned with the Under-21 after receiving a call from Luis de la Fuente.











President Bartomeu showed himself in this line of growth and enthusiasm. “I want to congratulate you for accepting the challenge of coming to Barcelona. You fulfill one of your dreams because you come from a family that intensely lives Barcelona. Pedri is a player that the technical secretariat has followed for months because we saw his career. We will help him to grow, we are in front of one of the great stars of Europe ”, sentenced the president.

The termination clause that Pedri will have at Barça is 100 million euros in the subsidiary and 400 million when he has a first team license.

Josep Maria Bartomeu (Alejandro García / EFE)





