Pedri: A volcano full of soccer

It’s been months since Pedro González López, better known as Pedri, is officially a Barcelona player. The new promise of Canarian football is a talent a few days younger than Ansu fati (both are 17 years old) and are already making their mark on Second division. How is the Tenerife player in football? Here is a tactical overview broken down into strengths and aspects for improvement.





Comprehensive deployment

To locate it, you have to go to the most active part of the field. Pedri is a manual playmaker, talented and agile. Seen in this way, it has the conditions of the typical Canarian footballer but it is much more complete since it can generate danger from all fronts. Its excellent performance in terms of quality and overflow give it the virtue of being able to fit into various positions. Las Palmas have played in a 4-2-3-1, a 4-3-3 or even a 4-4-2 and he has fitted in different locations. Pepe Mel has aligned him mostly on the left wing to pull his imbalance outside but he can also play inside. In fact, the coach himself has used it there on several occasions, as can be seen on the global heat map (see graph) so far this season.









Campitos Pedri (Anna Monell)







Ultra-dynamic strengths

The first thing that jumps out at the young Canarian talent is his volcanic mobility. It is absolutely never static. It comes, it touches, it goes, it reappears … It dynamizes all its surroundings and removes the rival from a possible defensive order. And it is active in all axes since it can move so well for close support as to throw a depth mark. Also, do not

It matters whether the game leads you to profile to the right or left. Has the ability to be

usefulness in all sectors. Something that, in soccer, is of great value.





Pass and Offer Vision

One of Pedri’s greatest gifts is peripheral vision for interior passes. He knows how to discern productive links in the middle of driving or even immediately after getting rid of the pressure of some rival that comes his way. It has enough touch and technical ratios to get goal links in situations of high disadvantage. It is no coincidence that he accumulated four goal assists and a total of 52 dangerous passes (seventh in the Smartbank League) this season. And most of them in the most decisive part since of the 31.3 passes completed on average so far this year, 75% are in adversary territory. On the other hand, it is always offered ahead. It is true that you have to learn to come to the aid in the correct direction since, in many situations, it does it excessively vertically. But all that is already a lot with 17 years.













Bi-balancing in attack, cunning in anticipation

It has a lot of overflow and, best of all, it has it both ways. You can exit as fast on the right as on the left; inside than outside. He has 73 dribbles in the 26 games he has played (19th player in the Second Division) and has one of the best hit ratios since 47 of these 73 have been successful (64.5%). Footballer who will be an extra element in the last third of the field. But it is that, in addition, it is agile and ready for everything. Not only for imbalance but also for defense. He is not corpulent and nothing given to disputes but he is a good recuperator. He already has thirteen recoveries this year, an index that is relevant considering that he is a forward.





Back game

Very good acting with his back to the game. He knows how to keep the ball far enough from the one who is pressing him so that it does not arrive and he knows how to react to any movement of the rival to try to snatch it from him. It is as if she knows at all times where her marker is and what her marker is going to do yet. A fortress that is very well reflected in the band services at the foot.













To improve

But even if it is a footballer of spectacular potential, it also has aspects that can and should be improved:





Excess mobility

Mobility is undoubtedly a strength in a player but you have to know how to stop it when it is not necessary. And that is something that Pedri has not yet perceived. Moving simply to move is not a factor that facilitates the collective game but rather the opposite. It is as important to offer facilities to the ball owner as not to invade usable areas by other players. Aspect in which it should affect.





Weakness in disputes

Point of marked weakness in the Canary player. 49 lost ball disputes (the worst in the entire silver category). Given his youth he will improve for sure but he has to emphasize there.







