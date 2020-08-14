Peaks in dinosaur land

During the outings to write this series, I am fascinated by how the companions who act as guides enumerate by heart, without blinking, all the mountains and corners that can be seen from the peaks. In the case of Miquel Soro, geographer specialized in cartography and meteorology, their knowledge is even more impressive. “Look, starting from the south we see Sant Llorenç del Munt, Rasos de Peguera, behind the profile of Montserrat, the Iron Cross, Port del Compte, the Gallina Pelada, Boí, the Montseny de Pallars, the Cadí with the Pedraforca, the Puigpedrós, the Carlit, the Puig Peric, the Tosa d’Alp, the Puigllançada, the Puigmal, Bastiments, Torreneules, the Taga, the Serra del Catllaràs … ”details with precision after culminating the Serrat Voltor, 2,282 meters. Soro began to forge his hobby, which later became a profession, at a very young age. Remember that he was no more than six years old when he asked his parents for maps to plan family outings.









“Although you cannot see from the top, there is Peguera, the abandoned town that a sheik bought with the intention of developing a tourism project ”, he says. They say that Butti Bin Maktoum Bin Juma al-Maktoum, from the United Arab Emirates, fell in love from the air, flying over Berguedà, the bucolic enclave belonging to the municipality of Fígols. The crush led him to seal his purchase in 2003 but his plans were unsuccessful and the place is now for sale.

After being dismantled, an open-pit mining operation uncovered 3,500 dinosaur footprints over 65 million years old.

The route proposed by Soro starts at 1,555 meters, almost at the same height as Peguera (1,600 m.), In the parking lot next to the Fumanya Dinosaur Interpretation Center, also in Fígols. As soon as we took the PR-C-79 trail, we observed what was an open-pit mining operation that, some time after being dismantled, revealed 3,500 dinosaur footprints over 65 million years old.









Much of the route passes through a forest of red and black pine that guarantees providential shade. On the day of the ascent, July 8, the wild plants were at their peak but the juniper and blueberry fruits had yet to ripen.





Pedraforca appears frequently during a route in which we meet very few people

He Pedraforca, always crowned by clouds, appears in the distance frequently during a route in which we meet very few people. Before arriving at Pla d’Ensija we meet a small group of veteran hikers from Berga who come down from the Iron Cross (2,297 m.). In this alpine meadow the paths cross. To the right, in just a quarter of an hour, we will tread the Serrat Voltor (2,282 m.).

We remain alone at the top for about 20 minutes until a couple from Manresa appears who has climbed the Peeled Hen (2,321 m.), The highest mountain in the idyllic Serra d’Ensija and therefore the most requested destination in the area. A round day includes these three peaks, the Gallina Pelada, the Creu de Ferro, which comes through, and the Serrat Voltor, which receives much less people.









Walking the less trodden paths, without crowds eager to pile mountains on your resume, is priceless.

Once at the top, a close-up of Pedraforca is immediately discovered. Everything suggests that not a few people should be heading up its slopes at that time, around 12 noon.





A total journey of six hours and 1,119 meters of positive elevation gain

Soro suggests linking with Creu de Ferro and Gallina Pelada with a stop at the Serra d’Ensija refuge

Soro suggests going down to the meadow again to take the PR-C-79 and from there connect with the Creu de Ferro and the Gallina Pelada with a stop at the refuge of Serra d’Ensija

. This extension of the route means adding a maximum of two hours to the approximately four initially planned. In total, 1,119 meters of positive elevation gain and 14.4 kilometers. The ascent only to Serrat Voltor, which is distributed between the municipalities of Fígols, Saldes and Vallcebre, has 727 meters of slopes. As in all the outings to the mountain it is recommended to use a map; in this case, the “Rasos de Peguera-Serra d’Ensija” (1: 25,000), by Alpina Editorial.

The descent can be done by the same way up or through the torrent of the Pedregoses, option that we choose.









At the age of five or six I wanted the Magi to bring me maps instead of toys. I liked to prepare the excursions and I needed tools for it







As we descend through a terrain with lots of weeds and logs, Soro remembers once again how his role as a cartographer came to light. “At the age of five or six I wanted the Magi to bring me maps instead of toys. I liked to prepare the excursions and needed tools for it. I saw the Montardo or the Women and I asked my parents to take me there in the summer. I also liked meteorology a lot and was always aware of the weather despite the technological limitations of the time, the 70s ”.





Our guide is the author of nine maps of the Pyrenees and Montserrat

Our guide is an expert in Montserrat and in the Aragonese Pyrenees, massifs that he has explored on all sides to make his maps, a total of nine. The one he is most proud of is the last one, Monte Perdido, at a scale of 1: 15: 000 for the Alpina publishing house, which took him three months of field work. Precisely, this peak conquered for the first time by the Baron de Carbonnière, In 1802, it is one of those that does register agglomerations in high season, a sort of pilgrimage for hikers, just like in Aneto, Carlit or Pedraforca.









