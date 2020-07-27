Pau Gasol announces that he will be a father for the first time

Pau Gasol it will be father by first time. The Catalan center has announced the pregnancy from his wife, the American journalist Catherine McDonnell, publishing a photo of the couple on their social networks.

“We couldn’t be happier to add a new member to our family soon! You are going to be the best mother, Cat McDonnell. Life is about to take us on a wonderful new adventure. I love you! ”, Wrote the 40-year-old.













While waiting for her first child, the sports future of the oldest Gasol continues in the air. After rumored some possible

talks with the Barcelona

, the Sant Boi center continues without a team while recovering from a serious foot injury that has kept him off the track for the past year.