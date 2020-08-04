Pantani, in chiaroscuro

Every man is corruptible

Marco Pantani,

after his exclusion from the 1999 Giro

Judicially, Marco Pantani’s stories are closed.

The judge interprets Pantani’s blood samples – excluded from the 1999 Giro d’Italia two stages from the end, when he led the general with more than five and a half minutes over the second – they were manipulated, but also understands that the crime has prescribed and there is no way to find the culprit (behind the scenes, the illegal betting system is accused, which had bet on the impossible defeat of Pantani).

So there is no case: nobody will return that pink jersey, not posthumously.









Ivan Gotti keeps it.









It was unanimously understood that at that time, its exclusion from the Giro – its manipulated hematocrit rate was 52.3% – determined its decline: Pantani would sink into a depression that conditioned his career and led him to take refuge in cocaine, the hypothetical cause of his death, in 2004, in an aparthotel in Rimini.

“Hypothetical cause”.

"Hypothetical cause". This is what various media groups say, and among them Mediaset and The Gazzetta Dello Sport, the same ones that question the outcome of this story: question Italian justice, the same that says that Pantani had conscientiously ingested an unbearable dose of cocaine.





Parallel investigation

A report of ‘Las Hienas’, in Mediaset, raises multiple contradictions in the discovery of the corpse

“How did Pantani die?” Hyenas (the Hyenas), successful research team of Mediaset

whose recently reissued documentary (first aired in October 2019) casts doubt on the investigative methods of police, coroners, prosecutors and judges.









“How did Pantani die?” Asks Alessandro De Giuseppe, host of the report, over and over as he addresses police inspectors, scientists, doctors, hotel receptionists, prostitutes, and even camels.

One of these camels, Fabio Miradossa, gives him some clue.

“Pantani did not commit suicide,” says Miradossa, the guy who sold cocaine to Pantani. Nor could he be killed by the cocaine that I had sold him in those days when he took refuge in Rimini. The amount of coca that appeared in his body is much higher than what I gave him. Pantani was killed.

Miradossa speaks now, after spending four years in prison, and Hyenas processes the speech.

The reporter takes to the streets, rummages through medical and court documents, and addresses toxicology experts. The documentary goes round the discovery of the body.





The camel

After serving four years in prison, Fabio Miradossa now says that Pantani “was assassinated”

"Justice says that Pantani spent four days in isolation, supplied himself with an overdose of cocaine, suffered a delusional attack and destroyed the room," the documentary subscribes. However, Pantani was seen at a nearby hotel and in a bar. He hired a prostitute. A dose ten times higher than the death would have appeared in her body. How could he have consumed all that volume of the drug? The apartment appeared scrambled, but there was nothing broken: no furniture, no television, no bathroom mirror. Nothing was in its place, and yet this was a delicate disorder. If someone is delirious, destroy the furniture unceremoniously … And then there were the wounds on his head. Pantani, by itself, could not have done it to them ".









‘Mamma Tonina’, during the funeral of her son, Marco Pantani, in 2004 (LV)



The report has raised blisters in the Italian popular imagination, which distinguishes Pantani as its last great cycling hero – above Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru or Mario Cipollini – and, as the mother Tonina, the mother of Pantani, believes that one day the figure of the pirate, a cyclist of ephemeral fame and a long and definitely literary descent into hell.








