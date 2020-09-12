Osaka wins its second US Open

The Japanese Naomi osaka, fourth seed, rallied a set against and defeated the Belarusian 1-6, 6-3 and 6-3 this Saturday Victoria Azarenka, number 27 in the world, to win for the second time in his life the US Open.Osaka, who won the first US Open in 2018, he also scored his third Grand slam after having won the Australian Open of 2019.

Osaka, 22, who could barely win a game in the first set, after making 13 unforced errors for five winners, compared to Azarenka’s 3 and 7, respectively, regained her best tennis from the second with a serve. devastating and an intractable remnant. Although Osaka started the second in the same way that the first had concluded, with Azarenka’s break for 2-0, in the third game, the Japanese tennis player got the first break of the match and everything turned in her favor.









Osaka regained confidence in his tennis, focused, secured shots from the back of the court, and broke the seventh game (4-3) again to keep the sleeve and get fully into the game. The former world number 1 continued unstoppable in the third and with her rest she again achieved the decisive break in the fourth game for the 3-1 partial that would give her the advantage and the initiative in the center court Arthur Ashe. Although she gave up her serve in the seventh for 4-3, she recovered it in the eighth for 5-3 and on the first match point she secured the victory that was proclaimed for the second time the new ‘queen’ of the United States Open.





With her victory, the Japanese managed to rise from ninth to fourth place in the WTA rankings

The match between the two former world number 1s and Grand Slam champions, which lasted one hour and 53 minutes, left Osaka with six aces and two double faults for 3 and 2 that Azarenka placed. While Osaka finished with 34 winners against 26 unforced errors, compared to 30 and 22 for Azarenka, who in the end could not get the decisive points. The victory allows Osaka to leave its mark at 3-1 in the confrontations against Azarenka and remain unbeaten 11-0 since arriving three weeks ago on the slopes of Flushing Meadows, where he also reached the final of the Premier 5 of Cincinnati, which was played on the same stage due to the coronavirus pandemic, but which was not played due to a title-bearing left leg injury for Azarenka.









She also managed to win a prize of three million dollars and climb from ninth to fourth place in the WTA rankings. The new Open champion ties with the German Angelique kerber, in fourth place among the active players with the most Grand Slam titles. Only Serena Williams (23), her sister Venus (7) and the Belgian Kim clijsters (4) exceed it. While Azarenka, who was contesting her fifth Grand Slam final, the first since 2013 when she lost the Open final against Serena Williams, breaks a streak of 11 consecutive wins since arriving at Flushing Meadows. But the 31-year-old former world No. 1 wins a prize of 1.5 million in cash and climbs to fourteenth in the WTA rankings.







