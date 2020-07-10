Noah Lyles has run the 200 meters smooth of the Inspiration Games from Zurich with incredible brand of 18.90, which under normal conditions would have been best historical brand in this test. For several minutes, the American athlete’s brand has been considered the new world record. Finally, the judges have verified that their starting line was placed in the wrong place, what has invalidated automatically your result.

Actually, Lyles, current world champion 200, has actually run less than that distancehence the result has been declared informal and the brand has been a simple anecdote. The world record still belongs to the Jamaican Usain Bolt with 19.19.









It is calculated that Lyles He has run a total of 185 meters, 15 less than he should have, so his brand is not valid. In the history of world athletics, no one has yet run the 200 meters below 19 seconds, regardless of wind conditions.