No one in the Pyrenees watchtower

"A mountain is much more than climbing it, I like to explore its skirt, its different slopes, go in spring and see the animals and plants that grow there, return in winter … It is worth having a broader vision, although now what interests many people is only to crown it ", he reflects Josep Maria Rispa when starting the route in the area known as Bony de la Cabanera, in Durro (Vall de Boí). And those who act as guides in the ascent to this peak are not wrong, or perhaps luckily, very little requested, with a comfortable itinerary that offers an immense reward. Nobody on top and a perfect 360 degree view presided over by the Dill and the Posets, the Besiberris, the Comaloforno, the Vall Fosca and the Congost de Mont-rebei.









Arrival at the top of Cap del Vedats d'Erta through the Comaportell pass; in the background views of many peaks of the Pyrenees highlighting the Aneto (ROSA M. BOSCH)







A special relationship

“I decided to climb the Corronco nine times, every month since last September; the last one, a full moon night ”.





Josep Maria Rispa

Geographer and guide







The suggested plan includes crowning the Corronco, 2,543 meters, a summit with which our cicerone maintains an intense and special relationship. “I decided to upload it nine times, every month since last September; the last one, a full moon night ”. For this kind of personal challenge, he has always left his town, the Pont de Suert, cultivating that minimalist style that mountaineers and ultra-runners defend as Kilian Jornet.

Rispa, who in his youth was a six-time sprinter champion of Spain, at 58 years of age has learned to take it with a certain calm. Every few steps he stops to look at fossils from other eras and look for plants, especially the one that gives name to his little daughter, Silene (Silene acaulis). At the end of June it was in flower braiding on the rocks purple tapestries more than 2,500 meters high.

Our guide during a stop to observe the plant 'Silene acaulis', on your left (ROSA M. BOSCH)













These places crowned by the Head of the Boundaries of Erta They are known to locals, especially Durro residents, but are not on the lists of hikers eager to cross out iconic destinations, mainly those over 3,000 meters in height.





A seductive landscape of peaks

“Look, there you can see the Turbón massif, the Cotiella, the Basiero, the lower part of the Vall de Boí with the town of Cóll …”, details Rispa when arriving at the Pilaret del Gespal

The itinerary is adapted to the taste of each one. You can leave on foot from Durro, the nearest town, or get in the car and follow the paved track that passes by Sant Quirc, a Romanesque hermitage that deserves a stop, and continue towards the Cabana dels Orris until the area of Bony de la Cabanera. The initial section goes up the path that crosses the cattle during the transhumance and that connects different grazing points in the summer months. Upon reaching the ridge, "here we call it crenxa", Specifies Rispa, heads towards the Pilaret del Gespal, at 2,332 meters, where you can already see the seductive landscape of peaks. "Look, there you can see the Turbón massif, the Cotiella, the Basiero, the lower part of the Vall de Boí with the town of Cóll …", he details.









From the top of Corronco Rispa points the finger at Aneto (ROSA M. BOSCH)



The afternoon before this tour, the Sant Joan festival, it hailed and in the morning there were still traces of ice on the less sunny slopes. During the march we only met a solitary hiker and a group of six people from the nearby town of Bonansa who finished their itinerary in the Corronco. This peak is part of the challenge of “100 peaks”, devised by the Federation of Hiking Entities of Catalonia (FEEC) in 2006 with the aim of promoting knowledge of the mountains, the most trodden and the least popular, of Catalonia, Andorra and the Eastern Pyrenees.





It is in the final stretch where a silene carpet looms, in which Rispa stops to take a photo that he will dedicate to his daughter

At a quiet pace we leave the Corronco behind and through the Comaportell pass, we reach the summit of Head of the Boundaries of Erta an hour later. It is in this final stretch where a small carpet from the Silene plant looms, in which Rispa stops to take a photo that he will dedicate to his daughter. Before stepping on the 2,632 meters of the Vedadet d'Erta, as this peak is called in Durro – our cicerone points out – we passed the Estanyet, a small lagoon fruit of the last snowdrifts.









Near the top the silene plant appears (ROSA M. BOSCH)



Due to ignorance, also due to the desire to gain relative notoriety among mountain friends on the hunt for three thousand, there are few who enjoy this mountain with such an evocative panorama. “Look, the Great Pic del Pessó, the Pic de Pallassos, the Pala Alta de Sarradé, which Mossèn Cinto Verdaguer climbed in 1883,” enthuses our guide, satisfied that as predicted by no one approaching the summit that day. In the distance you can see a hiker who descends from the Corronco towards the Durro Lake. No one else on the horizon at the moment; neither during the descent, which can be re-routed by the same ascent route, the one with the least complications, or by the aforementioned pond, with crystal clear waters taken by an army of tadpoles.

In total, no more than six hours including stops to save the 900 meters of positive elevation gain, and wanting to explore Durro, a genuine town with two World Heritage monuments, the hermitage of Sant Quirc and the Church of the Nativity, both from the 12th century.













THE ITINERARY FROM THE CABANERA BONY

In total no more than six hours, with about 900 meters of positive elevation, counting the stops to rest

The Serie Skip the line to the top started last 24th with Costa Cabirolera and the runner Judit Franch as cicerone with the aim of explaining that there are summits of great beauty beyond the best known, those that on peak days are visited by hikers en masse, some with the required experience but others without the knowledge nor the respect that nature deserves. The mountain is also a world that requires more culture, prudence and pedagogy.





There are summits of great beauty and unknown that can be approached with respect










