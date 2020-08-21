No hikers on the trail … and no bears

Thousands of Jews crossed the Pyrenees through mountain passes such as Pala de Clavera or Salau fleeing from the Nazis during the Second World War. Some achieved their objective, others were caught by the Germans and ended up in concentration camps. Jaume Comas, our guide, points out these hills from the top of the Pic de Moredo, 2,766 meters, a generous viewpoint of peaks with a lot of history. To name just a few, the Punta Alta, the Aneto or the Mont Valier, which is named after the Bishop of Couserans, who according to legend was the person who first climbed it, in the 5th century.









Jaume Comas at the top of the Moredo or Rocablanca peak on July 25



Comas, 66 years old now retired after a long period as a public use technician in the Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici natural park, the landscape of the Alt Àneu, municipality that brings together eight towns. In one of them, Isil, he settled in 1979. “I came here from Terrassa when I was studying Geology; During the summers I worked gathering grass for the cattle and thus pay for my career. Later I married Ester Isús, who is from here, and I dedicated myself to taking care of the family’s cows until I entered the natural park “, he details as we take the track that starts at the Fornet refuge (Alós d’Isil) .

The car must be left in the parking lot next to the Perosa bridge, at 1,462 meters, past the Isil huts, where the waters of the Noguera Pallaresa they flow briskly.

The poisonous aconitum and in the background the White Rock







Not a cow comes close to the poisonous common aconitum, a seductive violet color, but they do moo in despair and run towards us in search of their dose of salt.











We started the tour shortly before eight on July 25, a sunny morning in very humid terrain. From the wild hazel trees of enormous dimensions we went to a fir tree and when we reached the meadow we verified that the radiant common aconitum (Aconitum napellus) has already blossomed. Not a cow comes close to this poisonous plant, with tall stems and a seductive violet color, but they do moo with despair and run towards us in search of their dose of salt, a mineral that they love and is essential in their diet. When checking that we have empty hands, resigned, they turn around. They must wait for their cowboy.

Cows roam freely through the fertile meadows where the route to the top runs







Monitoring of the plantigrade population

This is a hair trap impregnated with a substance to attract bears, here they scratch and their DNA can be taken

Shortly before this episode, Jaume stops in the forest and points out a notch in the bark of a fir tree with a barbed wire. “This is a hair trap impregnated with a substance to attract bears, here they scratch themselves and their DNA can be taken to track the population.” We are in plantigrade land, animals that leaves no one indifferent. Some adore them and others, the owners of goats, sheep and honey hives – this summer they ate at least a couple – fear them.









Our cicerone notes that in the first part of the route there are red signs “left by the ranchers”, but in the pasture area they already stop. The path is intuited, and with the help of a map, that of the Alt Pirineu (1: 50,000) of Alpina, there should be no problems. In total, 1,300 meters of positive elevation await us.





The Col de la Pala de Clavera served as an escape route for people persecuted by the Nazis

Here you can see the aforementioned Mont Valier, the Clavera peak and the hill that became one of the escape routes for people persecuted by the Nazis. Are the Paths of Freedom del Pallars Sobirà, some of which are signposted, and in summer there are meetings between the populations on both sides of the border.

Moredo peak from the meadows



As we enter the Ribereta de Rocablanca valley we enjoy an imposing view of our top, which the people of Isil know by the same name, Rocablanca, “because of the calcareous nature of the rock.” We cross the Cireres ravine, which we leave on our right, and we head up a slope with a lot of loose slate to the hill, which reveals the Clot de Portiero with the Mont-roig in the background. The panorama is promising as we go up; On the left, the limestone shovel of the Qüenca peak stands out among flocks of birds.









“Years ago, near the summit, I counted thirteen white partridges flying. Thirteen! They camouflage themselves very well, in summer their plumage is brown ”, recalls Jaume.

To the left the Qüenca peak, in the final section of the route









Opposition of the population

“An Australian company wants to reopen a tungsten mine in the French part and do prospecting in the Catalan one; ecologically this would be a disaster and the death of the Vall de Bonabé “







Jaume comas

Geologist







To crown the Moredo we saved a step without complications. Upstairs, in addition to a recital of mountains and valleys, the reflections of our guide await us on the dangers that threaten these lands and their inhabitants. First he enumerates without blinking: “On the left we see the Pic de Qüenca, behind is the Airoto reservoir, Aigüestortes with the Peguera, the Pui de Linya, the Pala de Tésol, the Pui de la Bonaigua, Basiero, Amitges, Saboredo, Bergús … ”The list is endless. As you turn your gaze to the area of Salau shows his unease at the plans “of an Australian company to reopen a tungsten mine in the French part and to do prospecting in the Catalan one. Ecologically this would be a disaster and the death of the Vall de Bonabé ”. The residents have been organizing for years on the “Salvem Salau” platform to do everything in their power against this project.









The descent follows the same route through some places where we do not meet any human being, much less a bear. Nor with the cowboy.

Commas heading the last meters to the top







The descent follows the same route through some places where we do not meet any human being, much less a bear. Nor with the cowboy

