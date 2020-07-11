Ninth drop in women’s Espanyol, which remains without a coach

This Saturday the Spanish has announced that it does not renew Paula Moreno. The forward, who arrived two seasons ago from Betis, is the ninth loss of the Blue and Whites’ team since the end of the Iberdrola League due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raquel Cabezón, the new coordinator of the section, continues to clean up the squad but has not yet announced the new coach.

Moreno joins the losses of the captains Paloma Fernandez, Inés Altamira and Francisco’s Mimi, and of Ayaka Noguchi, Daniela Cruz, Ainhoa ​​Marín, Raiza Santos and Mariajo Pons. In total nine outings that add to the coach’s Jordi Ferrón, who closed his stage as a coach without achieving a single victory. And, at the moment, Espanyol have only announced a transfer, the one from the front Laura Fernandezfrom Madrid CFF.









The last season of the Blue and Whites was to forget. They were sentenced to relegation, without getting a single victory and adding five points in total, but the suspension of the Iberdrola League saved them. Now Cabezón has the function of giving new life to a section that has been wandering in the desert for years.