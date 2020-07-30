Nike’s vindictive new ad challenging the coronavirus

The sports brand Nike has launched a new and vindictive

ad in which defies al coronavirus. It features multiple athletes with masks next to the motto: “You can’t stop the sport, because you can’t stop us” In addition, the spot contains references to social movements such as

Black Live Matters

(Black lives matter) or the fight for gender equality.

The ad is locutado by the soccer star, Megan Rapinoe and it comes out coinciding with the return of the competitions of the american sport: The

NBA returns this Thursday, the MLB baseball did it last week and the NFL American football has just started its preseason. The video is marked by combining images from different sports thanks to editing with split screen.









One of the most visible faces of the movement also appears on the spot

, Colin Kaepernick, the African American football player who became an icon of the antiracism and the fight against police brutality in U.S.

Another great icons of the American brand like LeBron James The Cristiano Ronaldo They also appear throughout the 90 seconds of the video that is giving a lot to talk about on social networks.










