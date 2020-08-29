Nice opens the battle for the Tour de France 2020

For the third consecutive year, Tour de France It begins with an online stage, the times of the prologues or the short time trials already forgotten. This time, in nice, a stage of only 156 kilometers (around 200 the previous years) and also with a circuit modality, a format that the Tour itself recognizes as “atypical”.

The 2020 Tour, which was to start on June 27, was postponed due to the pandemic and will be played almost entirely in September. The race is scheduled to end on September 20 in Paris, after 3,484 kilometers spread over 21 stages. It begins on Saturday, August 29 and has two rest days, on Monday, September 7 and 14. The Ineos, with Egan Bernal winner of the 2019 edition, and the Jumbo, with Primoz Roglic at the helm, start as big favorites to the final victory.



















In this first stage, the runners never stray too far from Nice, but instead circle the north of the capital of the Côte d’Azur. The route includes two different loops, one is covered twice, and the stage is destined to a great sprint, with the only question of which sprinters can be left off the hook due to the double passage through the Rimiez level (a third of almost 6km at 5 %) that is linked to the rise of Levens, this one not scoring.

The arrival is located, of course, on the famous Paseo de los Ingleses in Nice, to enhance its seafront. It is a straight of almost 5 kilometers, wide, in which the great difficulty could be the wind. The runners face the finish line with the sea to their right.

Another aspect to take into account, and no less, is the weather forecast because storms are announced for this Saturday, August 29, an unusual date for a Tour de France start. The stage begins at two in the afternoon and the end is expected around six in the afternoon.







