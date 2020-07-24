Neymar’s eternal return

The pendulum of Neymar keep swinging. Incessant. Because the Brazilian has always considered himself a free soul. A footballer of those who decide for themselves their future. After not reaching your goal of leaving el PSG Last year, the Brazilian has a new opportunity this summer. But the global pandemic does not spare even soccer deities. The French club is a business dealer. He Barça He is no longer the ideal buyer. For this reason, the future of Neymar is again sown with unknowns. Just when he returns, and this is one more of them, after an injury of more than two and a half months due to the final of the Coupe de France.









Neymar has been trapped for two years, when he decided that he wanted to leave the opulent prison that he himself had built to measure at PSG. He intended to escape with hammer blows, as he already did at Barça, but he misjudged his enemies. Also to its partners. He did not make his exit because his sentry was more demanding than expected. Also because whoever had to help him from outside was not as serious as he wanted. And he got caught. Without forgiveness from the Parisian stands and seeing how his best years are wasted in a League where the stars count the hours to leave.





In France they point out that the closest option is to continue in Paris

The relationship with PSG is already withered. She arrived at the Parisian club to conquer the ChampionsBut in three years he has not been the leader that Qatar expected. The injuries, with their consequent devaluation, have also conferred on him a broken toy image, more concerned with his trips to Brazil than with transcending soccer. The Champions League that begins next August is the opportunity to demonstrate that he is still the footballer that Barça needs to alleviate his ills. Although in a denial market, as they point out in France, the closest option is to continue in Paris.









These days it has appeared on the scene Dani Alves, one of the Brazilian’s spiritual guides, to remember that he tried to convince his partner to return to Barça. He then dedicated a mysterious message to her on Instagram urging him to pursue his dreams. “Dream out loud, don’t be afraid, never give up on your dreams, because dreamless human beings are lifeless human beings,” recommended the lateral.

Brazilian Neymar (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)







Mbappé, one more year at PSG

If Neymar stays in Paris, he will have as a partner another year to Mbappé. The French do know that this is not the year to say goodbye. “I just have to say that I am in the project for a fourth year. For everyone, managers, followers … I will continue whatever happens, I want to help the team win titles and be the best in the world, “said the French star. Tomorrow both return to conquer the French Cup against Saint-Etienne. And they arrive thrown after three wins in the preparation matches, with 20 goals for and none against.









It is a new return for Neymar, eternal in recent years, in which he comes and goes with hardly a trace. No one knows when he will leave. Not if he will ever be able to return to Barcelona.







