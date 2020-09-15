Neymar, racism and the match of shame between PSG and Marseille

The classic of French football between the PSG and Olympique de Marseille it was tense for 90 minutes and a pitched battle in added time. Five expulsions and endless controversies, each one more unsportsmanlike, was the balance of a match that is already part of the black history of French football. Neymar, Ángel Di María and Álvaro González were some of the negative protagonists in a duel that, incidentally, meant the first Marseille victory in the Parc des Princes in the last ten years (0-1).

With less than a minute of six added for the match referee, Jérôme Brisard, sounded the final whistle when a hard foul by Dario Benedetto on Leandro Paredes set off the spark. The Argentine of the Parisians got up from the ground and without the ball in play, he pushed González, unleashing a massive tangana.









Practically all the players concentrated in the center of the field, where each one starred in their own particular fight. Paredes stayed on fire and headbutted González while Layvin Kurzawa and Jordan Amavi exchanged kicks and punches. There were so many sources of shame that the referee had to analyze the situation from the VAR to make decisions.

After several repetitions, Brisard also detected Neymar’s sibylline performance. The Brazilian, far from the referee’s vision, hit González on the back of the head, who also received a push from Kurzawa. Once the technology was consulted, Kurzawa, Neymar and Amavi received the direct red while the triggers of the situation, Paredes and Benedetto, saw the second yellow.

Neymar faces Álvaro González. (EFE)













With the decisions made, the brawl moved into a new phase, putting hands and legs aside to give way to words. Before leaving the field, Neymar repeatedly addressed the referees to remind him that his reaction to González was caused by a racist insult from the Spanish defender of Marseille in the first part of the match.

“No racism”, the Brazilian was in charge of repeating González over and over again in the 36th minute of the game before the attentive gaze of the braids. A speech that Di María joined, who moments before had spat at the center-back, although after viewing the VAR the Argentine got out of the action with impunity but could be sanctioned a posteriori. “Because he’s a racist, that’s why I hit him,” Neymar insisted to the fourth official before leaving the pitch for expulsion in the 99th minute.











PSG finished with eight plays to nine of Marseille, but the echoes of the sad scene continued to resonate. Neymar did not regret his actions and maintained the accusations against González on social networks: “The only thing I regret is not having hit him in the face to that asshole, “he wrote on twitter.

“That the VAR captures my” aggression “is easy … now I want to see the image of the racist calling me” MONO SON DE PUTA “(monkey son of a bitch) … I want to see it! They punish me … I’m expelled … what about them? ”Neymar continued in his social network account about González’s alleged racist attitude.

Neymar, Di María and Kimpembe speak to the referee of the match between PSG and Marseille. (EFE)



For his part, González also defended himself on twitter: “There is no place for racism. Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field. Incredible 3 points today. Go Om. Blue Heart. Thank you family ”, he wrote with a photo with black players from Marseille.









Beyond the enormous controversy, which will still bring a tail, Marseille won the game with a single goal from Thauvin that left PSG with zero points, after two defeats at the start of the season, and sentenced him to relegation positions. The Parisians will play their third Ligue 1 game this Wednesday against Metz without those sent off and with the possible loss of Kylian Mbappé, positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

