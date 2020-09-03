Neymar, positive for coronavirus after a trip to Ibiza

He Paris Saint Germain has announced that it has three positive cases of coronavirus in its staff after the last PCR tests carried out. Although the names have not been made public, the French newspaper L’Equipe ensures that it is Neymar, Di María and Paredes.

According to the aforementioned media, the three footballers have been immediately placed in quarantine, which is expected to last a week. Likewise, he emphasizes that everyone was returning from a few days of vacation in Ibiza, where he was also Ander Herrera, also a PSG footballer, however he seems to be in good condition.





These contagions would have caused the anger of PSG and that of Thomas Tuchel, who was reluctant to let his squad take a few days off after losing the Champions League final. The protocol developed by the Professional Football League provides for the quarantine and automatic testing of “anyone involved in a match or meeting in which someone has developed symptoms.”

The rest of the players and the technical team will continue to be tested in the coming days, concludes the brief statement from PSG. The French league has already started, although PSG have not played yet due to the holidays after their recent appearance in the Champions League final.

PSG will travel to Lens on September 10 to make their Ligue 1 debut this season, and will host Marseille on the 13th in the great classic of French football. If any more positives are known, it is possible that these games will be postponed, as has already happened with Marseille-Saint-Étienne.









Neymar, after suffering an injury

Several Ligue 1 clubs such as Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes or Montpellier have reported cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks.







