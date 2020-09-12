Neymar overcomes the coronavirus and is already training with PSG

The Brazilian forward Neymar announced this Friday that he has returned to training with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), nine days after it was announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. “I went back to training, super happy,” said the player on his Twitter account, in a message accompanied by the tag “#CORONAOUT.”

PSG announced on September 2 that it had three positives in its squad. Although he did not reveal his identity, the newspaper L’Équipe He specified that it was Neymar and the Argentines Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes. A day later the club added that it had three other cases, which according to the same newspaper were the Costa Rican Keylor Navas, the Argentinian Mauro Icardi and the brazilian Marquinhos.









Navas and Icardi met in Ibiza with Di María, Leandro Paredes and Neymar after the Champions League final, which they lost against Bayern Munich (0-1). Marquinhos was there too, as was Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, although the latter tested negative. The last case in the Parisian team was striker Kylian Mbappé, whose positive was communicated this past Monday.





Goodbye to Covid-19

Neymar has used the hashtag #coronaout

The PSG coach, Thomas tuchel, said on Wednesday that he did not know if he would be able to count on the affected players for this Sunday’s game against Marseille and considered that it may be too soon after the holidays, his quarantine and the lack of training. PSG was defeated on Thursday night 1-0 in their league debut against the recently promoted Lens, a match for which they presented a starting eleven full of reserves due to the cascade of positives for coronavirus.









