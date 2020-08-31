Neymar: “I’ll stay at PSG next season”

For the first time in many years there will be no rumors about the future of Neymar. The Brazilian has confirmed in a statement for the official magazine of the PSG who will continue in the French champion next year with the idea of ​​winning the Champions League and try to leave their mark on the history of the Parisian entity.

"I am staying at PSG next season. I am left with the ambition of reaching the Champions League final again, and this time to win it ", he explained to PSG mag the striker, who a few days ago brushed against European glory when PSG lost the Champions League final in Lisbon to a lone goal by Kingsley Coman.













No transfer rumors

"I am left with the ambition of reaching the Champions League final again, and this time to win it"

Neymar Jr.

PSG player





Neymar Jr.

PSG player







Unlike other years, when he had expressed his doubts about his continuity in Paris, insisting on his idea of ​​returning to Barça, now Neymar has changed his mind and sees in PSG a place to leave his signature: “I like the idea of to do everything in my power to leave my name in the club’s history books ”.

Neymar arrived at PSG in 2017 after the payment of his termination clause to Barça, which amounted to 222 million, and has a contract with the Parisians until June 2022. According to various information, the Brazilian would have been one of the players lately that he would have asked PSG for an effort to sign Messi, pending his departure from Barça.

Neymar in the last Champions League final.

Despite his efforts, the reunion between Neymar and Messi in Paris seems complicated, since the Argentine, if he finally manages to dissociate himself from the Barcelona discipline, would stop at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Previously, it was Messi who bet heavily on Neymar's return to Barcelona, ​​but the situation has changed radically.









On the other hand, Nike announced in the last hours that it was breaking its sponsorship contract with Neymar, with which it had been linked since the age of 13. Before rejoining the PSG routine, Neymar has hurried his vacation with his son in Ibiza.








