New York City co-worker says David Villa sexually harassed her

The football team New York City has opened an internal investigation to clarify the accusations that a former club worker has dumped on David Villa. According to the woman, identified as Skyler B In his Twitter account, the Asturian sexually harassed during the stage that he played in Major League Soccer.

Villa, who served in New York City between 2015 and 2018, has “flatly” denied the allegations through his agent to Yahoo Sports. She maintains that they are false directly. He alleges that the woman must be an intern who left the club in 2019, a year later than he was, and that he had never heard these “vague accusations” from the club or other source until the tweets were published last weekend. .









The Spanish player has shown himself willing to cooperate in all that is necessary with the investigation that New York City has opened to clarify the matter, because the accusations are also directed at the club. “Harassment is a very serious problem for society (…) it is very unfortunate for those who have suffered it that there are people who take advantage of it as an excuse to make false accusations,” Villa laments, at the same time asking for respect for his right of presumption of innocence.

Villa played for New York City after passing through Sporting de Gijón, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barça and Atlético de Madrid (John Raoux / AP)



The scandal exploded on July 17 when Skyle B He started tweeting about his experience in New York City: “I thought I was having the opportunity of a lifetime when I got an internship. What I got was that David Villa touched me every fucking day and my bosses thought it was kind of funny. The women who tell these stories aloud are my heroines. ”









In another tweet the woman mentions that David Villa should not even know what her name is. “She never called me by name. Seldom did a day go by without her grabbing or verbally harassing me, but she never bothered to learn my name. ”

“The harassment I suffered at NYCFC was so bad that the idea of ​​professional sports now terrifies me. Staying in the sports environment terrifies me. I changed my career because the crap they made me ruined my dreams, “added the tweeter.

After the stir caused by those tweets, New York City issued a statement on Wednesday to say that they are going to investigate the accusations fully. “We take this matter as extremely serious and do not tolerate harassment of any kind in any area of ​​our club,” they argue.







