New war for schedules: the Federation “urges” La Liga to put the games on Saturday and Sunday

The Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) urged LaLiga “to set the matches of the first day” and the following “on Saturday and Sunday, as has been endorsed by the judges and courts,” as announced in a statement, after Granada- Athletic and Alavés-Betis have been established on Monday, September 11 and Friday, September 14, respectively.

After “remembering that in a State of Law we are all obliged to comply with the laws and judicial resolutions”, the RFEF assures that LaLiga “knows perfectly the Sentence of the Commercial Court of May 27, which gave the reason to the RFEF in the face of the conflict that the League had raised in the dispute between First and Second Division matches outside the established regulatory day ”.

“The LNFP (LaLiga or National Professional Football League) knows to such an extent the full validity of the aforementioned sentence and the obligation to execute it under the terms dictated by the Judge, who requested very precautionary measures for its non-execution,” he added.

“The RFEF, as it has done repeatedly and constantly, reminds the LNFP that it is essential that it sit down with the RFEF to dialogue and advance within the framework of the Coordination Agreement, and stop, once and for all, adopting measures unilateral acts that seek to develop a policy of fait accompli, flagrantly violating the judgments of the Justice ”, he remarked.

Before restarting the last League after the stoppage by the Covid, both entities reached an agreement to allow games on Fridays and Mondays due to the impossibility of public entering the stadiums.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has defended the extension of the hours of the First and Second matches in recent years

