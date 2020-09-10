New Marc Hirschi exhibition this time with a prize

Swiss Marc Hirschi, who was frustrated at the end of Laruns when he arguably deserved victory, pulled out his thorn in a big way at Sarran, finishing off a perfect Sunweb team strategy in the twelfth stage of the Tour de France 2020. The 22-year-old Hirschi was the 2018 U23 world champion. He is another new generation rider who arrives strong and has a bright future ahead of him. His victory yesterday as a rookie is the first for Swiss cycling on the Tour since 2012, when Fabian Cancellara, who is precisely his agent, achieved it. Hirschi’s exhibition was on the same level as the aforementioned Pyrenean day, but this time with the jackpot, even though Alaphilippe tried a final reaction without effect.









The first great break of the day was initially formed by four riders, two Spanish and two German. That is where the Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez and the Movistar top rider, Imanol Erviti, got into it. They were accompanied by the Germans Nils Politt, from Israel, and Maximilian Walscheid, from the NTT. After several kilometers of escape, two other riders were added: the French Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct), the second youngest rider (22 years old) on this Tour, and the Danish champion, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck). The sextet tried to open the margin with the peloton, but they were not allowed to go very far, between one and two minutes at the most, although none was dangerous for the general since everyone was more than two hours from Roglic except Luisle, who had been lost 39 minutes.

The race changed completely in the last 40 kilometers, coinciding with the end of the escapees’ adventure. Then began a phenomenal battle of heavy attackers, among whom appeared Marc Soler, who came to crown the penultimate port of the day, the Croix du Pey, alone. But behind came a group with up to three elements from Sunweb, in a coordinated strategy that left Hirschi in an ideal position to finish the play. And how he did it.









Hirschi overwhelmed his fellow attackers and was already leading alone in the last port, the very tough -but short- Suc au May and launched an impressive descent towards the goal of Sarran. From behind came a group of about ten units, among which Alaphilippe stood out. Pello Bilbao and Jesús Herrada were also there, but the most dangerous to contest the victory was the Frenchman from Deceuninck, who tried to launch after Hirschi in a desperate movement that had no effect on the solvency of the Swiss cyclist from Bern.







Sometimes it is difficult to understand, but they have stopped me to help Landa “







Pello Bilbao

Bahrain cyclist







Pello Bilbao had to abandon his (tiny) chances of victory when he was warned that Mikel Landa had some mechanical problems behind him and it was better for him to brake and take his leader. “That’s the way things are – explained the Bahrain gregarious – although sometimes it is hard to understand that they stop you when you are fighting for a possible stage victory. But I wear the same bike size as Mikel and it was logical that they asked me to be by their side. I wouldn’t want to be responsible if something happens to him … “









The squad of favorites entered the finish line two and a half minutes behind the winner without any notable changes in the general classification, which is still led by Primoz Roglic. In the drop-out section of the longest day of the 2020 Tour, Ilnur Zakarin should be mentioned, who got into his team car (the broom car has passed away) still very far from the goal. With the withdrawal of the Russian, there are already 16 fewer runners in a platoon that now has 160 units.













