New fire in Valencia: Javi Gracia charges against the club’s owners

The coach of Valencia, Javi grace, He was disappointed this Friday with the lack of signings this summer after the numerous exits that have taken place and assured that he was promised incorporations that have not arrived and that this situation has weakened the squad. “I see the squad as everyone sees it: weakened as a result of the exits that have taken place. This summer there have been five players who have left the squad. I am hopeful about the reinforcements that I was told would come, that none have arrived, ”he explained at a joint press conference with Levante coach Paco López before Sunday’s derby.









“Logically, those of us who are here are here to compete and I don’t want to be misunderstood because I don’t want any merit to be taken away from the staff that is working one hundred percent. But we all see that it is necessary to strengthen the team and do it as soon as possible ”, he stressed. The coach confirmed that this Friday he spoke with President Anil Murthy and with Michelangelo Corona, a member of the technical secretariat, and that they have explained “that different circumstances did not make possible” the arrivals.







“There have been different reasons, some of which I can’t understand. There is a deadline and I am confident it can be done. Work has been done and I have been personally involved in facilitating some arrivals and at the moment I am a bit disappointed. I don’t know if there is an economic issue or there is another reason ”, he slipped.

Gracia acknowledged that it is not clear to him that signings are going to arrive but pointed out that he is already going to focus on getting the most out of the squad he has. “I really don’t know what is going to happen, or how events are going to happen. I don’t know to what extent we will be able to bring in a player. I’m a bit skeptical that we can bring in players to improve our level. I am still confident that we will do it but, if not, I will focus on my day to day life, more than on the players who may arrive, who have already worn me out a lot to date ”, he advanced.















In fact, he admitted that there may be more exits until the market close on October 5. “I am not sure that this template will follow at the end of the market. There may be one more exit and I trust and hope that there will be some entries but I am not sure that no one will leave, “he said.

According to the coach, with the squad that the club currently has, it will not be able to demand that it fight for its historical objectives. “The sadness I feel is that I think the club is not going to be able to demand us because we are Valencia, because of our history and potential. That is the pity I have. I want to be able to compete for objectives in line with what Valencia is ”, he stressed. “My feeling is that today, there is still time to fulfill those intentions of reinforcing the workforce and with what we have been talking about,” he concluded.







