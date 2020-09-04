Netflix to premiere Senna miniseries

We will have to wait, but it will be worth it. Netflix has announced that a miniseries will tell for the first time the life and intimacies of the Brazilian idol and three-time champion of the Formula 1

Ayrton senna. The series, which will have eight episodes and will be produced in conjunction with the Brazilian producer Gullane, will focus the story on the human being behind the pilot, emphasizing his personality, family relationships and the dramas that accompanied him throughout his life and career.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that few know about him. The family Senna is committed to making this project totally unique and unprecedented. And nobody better than Netflix, which has a global reach, to be our partner in this project ”, said Viviane Senna, the sister of Ayrton, quoted in a statement.









The family Senna has an active participation in the realization of the series and allowed the access of actors and cameras to the house where the pilot grew up in Sao Paulo.