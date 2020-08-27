NBA players decide to continue with the playoffs

The NBA of the atypical 2019/20 season will have an outcome. This was agreed by the players early Thursday morning and was discussed in the meeting between the owners of the teams. It was possible to suspend the competition in protest of a new death of an African American at the hands of the police, in this case Jacob blake, but finally the protagonists of the show have decided to move on, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, a renowned American journalist from ESPN, on his Twitter account.

Some players already met last morning to address the suspension of the competition. There were disparities of opinions. Supporters of continuing advocated using the encounters as a loudspeaker to fight racism, while opponents, including LeBron James’ Lakers and Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers, favored full boycott as a large impact measure. .













As very soon it will start playing on Friday

In the absence of official confirmation from the organization, Wojnarowski himself reported that the three games scheduled for this Thursday will be postponed after the boycott initiated by the Milwaukee Bucks and that, at the earliest, play will begin on Friday, although it is expected that not matches are resumed until the weekend. From ESPN they assured that later there will be another meeting between the leaders and two players per franchise to study an action plan to advance in aspects of social justice.

Before the resumption of the competition in the Orlando bubble, the NBA heard the protests of the players, accompanied during the games of protest messages on their jerseys and on the parquet with the popular slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

As with George Floyd, outrage has soared with Blake’s death, not only in the NBA, but also on the streets and in most sports in the United States.







