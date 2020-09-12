NBA expels Danuel House Jr. from bubble for violating protocols

The eaves Danuel House Jr., of Houston rockets , has been expelled this Friday the bubble Orlando’s NBA and will not play again this season after a confirmed violation of protocols league health and safety.

According to information provided by the NBA, an investigation found that House Jr. had a unauthorized guest in his hotel room for several hours last Tuesday. No other players or personnel had contact with or were found to be involved in the incident, the league noted.

“Mr. House Jr. will leave the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season,” the league said in an official statement, issued yesterday. However, according to the player’s version, House Jr. denied that he had committed any type of violation of the security protocols established in the Orlando bubble.









Rockets lose their ‘sixth man’ for the remainder of the season

(Douglas P. DeFelice / AFP)



House Jr., 27, who had become the Rockets’ sixth player, is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in nine playoff games in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.

The coach of the Rockets, veteran Mike D’Antoni, had referred to House Jr. as one of the NBA’s most underrated developmental league players.

The Rockets have lost the last three games of the semifinal tie against the Los Angeles Lakers and are trailing 1-3 in the best-of-seven series. Both teams meet this Saturday in Game 5, which the Rockets need to win if they want to stay in the competition.







