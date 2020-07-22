Natalie Portman founds a women’s soccer team for Los Angeles

The actress Natalie Portman is the main foundress of a new women’s soccer team who will play in The Angels and it has like owners to a large hollywood star group, as Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, and elite athletes, such as Serena Williams.

After a 12-year hiatus, the lineup will bring women’s soccer back to the second largest city in the United States, which hopes to compete in that category of the National Football League (NWSL) in the season of 2022. “It would be an incredible cultural change if we can draw more attention, light and celebration to these incredible athletes,” Portman told the newspaper. Los Angeles Times.









The current NWSL is very young, since it started in 2012 since the previous one was closed that year. For now has 9 teams from different states and the country’s capital, Washington DC, to whom will join soon the newly announced of The Angels and another of Kentucky.