Nastic: Football and Messi’s return live

This is how the set of
Toni
Seligrat at
State
Johan
Cruyff:
The first
XI of
Ronald
Koeman in front of the
Barça, in detail:
Net; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Aleñá; Dembélé, Messi, Griezmann
“I am prepared and I will try to do my best for this club. I am fine and recovered. I have been at home for a couple of weeks, but I have tried to stay in shape. Now I really want to meet the group.”
“It is a very special day and I am very happy. I cannot wait any longer to meet my teammates, because I really want to start the new season. I hope to help the team win many titles.”
Soon we will know the alignments of
FC
Barcelona and
Nàstic of Tarragona.
“You have to wait to see what happens. I know there is interest from Barcelonabut at the moment I can’t say anything else. In the next few I will talk to him Lyon and we’ll see it”
“There is always a question mark. Depay he is an interesting player, especially when he can play free. But keep in mind that you will have to adapt to a new culture and a new team. And the first year is always difficult. Look what happened to By Ligt or De Jong“
“Depay He has talent, but we must not forget that he is not Messi nor is Cristiano Ronaldo“
According to the media in
England, the Barça team would be probing a transfer with a mandatory purchase option to bring the right back to the
Camp
Nou. This option would only occur in case
Nelson
Semedo left the club.
There is a lot of desire to see the youngsters on the pitch. We will see how they cope with a
Nàstic of Tarragona that hopes to put in problems to the Barcelona group.
Starting at 7:00 p.m. by
TV3 and
The vanguard, the first game of the era
Ronald
Koeman in front of the
FC
Barcelona, at
Johan Cruyff Stadium.
“The young people have adapted very well and so have the signings. It is a strong group, each one has their possibilities to play. We have a phenomenal atmosphere in training, the young people have participated and have a lot of quality. Now we need to mature and get more physical. “.
“We will look for the intensity of the game, our order of play, how we want to play with the ball, the transition, how we are going to put pressure on the opponent … things to improve and to see how we want to play.”
“Is the best. MessiIn his physical form, he is a very important player and he has shown it for many years. Hopefully I can repeat it this season. “
“We have four weeks before the first game against him Villarreal. And it is also a more individual preseason, there are players who have had more rest, others who have played games … you have to try to make sure that each one is at full capacity before the first game. Now we have friendlies and training to get well and face a League hard”.
“We have been in for two weeks and the players are working very well. There is good intensity in training, the first days in the physical aspect and now with the tactical one. The players have shown a lot of courage, interest and intensity, and that is the most important because for me you train like you play “.
“Against the Nastic We will make two teams, each one will play a part. Each footballer will have 45 minutes. We don’t want to charge them the first day. “
He
FC
Barcelona, despite playing at home in the
State
Johan
Cruyff, will play the game against him
Nàstic of Tarragona with the senyera’s shirt to celebrate the
Diada of
Catalunya.
The Frenchman has chosen the number 7 this season after the previous one took the 17.
Coutinho, holder of 7 until he left for
Bayern, has decided to give it to the French striker, who will wear the same number as in his stage in the
Athletic and currently in the French national team.
Ousmane
Dembélé will return to play minutes on a pitch after his last injury in November against the
Borussia
Dortmund. The Frenchman aims to be one of the benchmarks this year in the
Barça.
The Chilean could be traveling to
Milan to close your transfer to
Inter, according to the journalist
Gianluca Di Marzio. Italians would pay a very small amount in the form of fixed and about 5 million in the form of variables.
The Uruguayan, despite being available from day one to
Koeman, has not entered the call and everything suggests that his departure will become official in the coming days.
The charrúa will leave the club with him
2-8 like his last game in front of the
FC
Barcelona.
Ansu Fati neither will it be after a hit to the hip.
Rafinha,
Oriole
Busquets,
Monchu,
Arthur
Vidal and
Matheus
Fernandes will not be today in the call of the
FC Barcelona vs
Nàstic of Tarragona.
All five don’t count for
Koeman, and they will find an exit or a definitive one, as is the case of
Busquets,
Rafinha,
Vidal or
Matheus, or as an assignment, as is the case of
Monchu.
Pjanic He won’t be there either, but because he started training this week as a result of
COVID
19.
While
Wague and
Umtiti are low because they do not count for the Dutch technician, the case of
Todibo is different.
The roadmap to follow with the French remains the same: get a good amount of money for him. However, it would be altered if it did not arrive
Eric
Garcia, since the Frenchman would become the team’s central quarter.
The German goalkeeper will not be able to play the first game of the season under the orders of
Ronald
Koeman, as he is currently injured and is not expected until October. In that sense, it seems that
Net will be who will take their place.
The Dutch coach has made official the first call for the first team of the
FC
Barcelona for the match against him
Nàstic of Tarragona, where we find some surprises:
BY: Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas
DEF: Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Júnior, Araújo, Cuenca, Miranda
MED: Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Aleñá, Riqui Puig, Ilaix Moriba
OF THE: Griezmann, Messi, Dembélé, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Trincao, Pedri, Konrad
For the third consecutive season, the order of the captain’s armband in the first team of the
FC
Barcelona. Leo will remain first, while
Busquets,
Pique and
Sergi
Robert They will accompany you, in this order.
The midfielder, who tested positive for
COVID19, this week he joined the training of the first team of the
FC
Barcelona, just as you did
Jean-clair
Todibo.
In his social networks, the Bosnian left a message of illusion for the fans of the Catalans:
“No one will ever be able to take away your memories. But this is a new beginning of an incredible new story.”
“The rumor of the Olympique of Lyon it’s good, but unfortunately it has very little chance of materializing “
This week, in statements collected by the French portal
Foot01, the representative of
Umtiti has declared the following about the future of the French central:
“Samuel does not want to leave Barça this summer. However, taking into account the desire of the club to bring about changes, it may be necessary to study alternatives in accordance with the objectives set by the player “
Next, the players who could leave the culé discipline in the coming days why they do not count for
Ronald
Koeman:
–
Samuel Umtiti (Lyon)
–
Nelson
Semedo (Manchester City)
–
Jean-Clair Todibo (Bundesliga / Premier)
–
Juan Miranda (The league)
–
Moussa Wagué (League 1)
–
Matheus fernandes (La Liga / Premier)
–
Oriol Busquets (La Liga / Bundesliga)
–
Arturo vidal (Inter)
–
Rafinha (The league)
–
Luis
Suarez (Athletic / Juventus)
–
Braithwaite (Premier)
Few movements in the offices of the
FC Barcelona in recent days when it comes to signings. In fact, not counting the operations closed in the past months, such as
Trincao or
Pjanic, no one has been signed in the last few days.
Eric Garcia it is the one most likely to become first, but it is still waiting.
Wijnaldum, which was closer than ever, is about to renew with the
Liverpool.
Thiago will not continue in the
Bayern and wait team, like
Memphis. And about
Lautaro, The problem is money.
It took five years for the Uruguayan to be at the top of the list of the highest historical scorers of the
FC
Barcelona. The charrúa amortized what was paid for him a few months after his signing. Although it was difficult for him to start, his alliance with
Messi and
Neymar made him one of the best center forwards in history.
But his time in the
Camp
Nou It’s over.
Juventus and
Athletic They are already asking about him and everything indicates that the Uruguayan 9 will leave the club in the next few days.
He arrived last winter to reinforce the team in the final stretch of the season, but the truth is that the Dane does not count for
Koeman. Of course, before they want to test it in preseason to see if it can be an acceptable option for the club in case there are not large outlays.
The one who will surely not be there is a
Luis
Suarez already looking for equipment.
He does not stop breaking records despite not having yet reached the age of majority. With
Spain, in his first start, he gave an exhibition crowned with a goal from the front.
At
Camp
Nou the rumor begins to gain strength that
Ansu be the next forward of the azulgrana team, in case they do not arrive or
Lautaro neither
Depay. In any case, this position would take turns with
Messi or
Griezmann.
This is expected to be the season of
Dembélé in terms of performance. The Frenchman, punished by injuries, has before him one of his last chances to justify what was paid for him. A priori, he will play as a starter on the left, with
Pedri in the bedroom.
With
Messi, more of the same. The Argentine, captain and best player in the world, will leave his position on occasions to
Trincao, the young Portuguese pearl, to occupy more centered positions or even center forward in case he does not arrive
Lautaro or
Depay.
That’s the idea of
Koeman: take turns between the French and the Brazilian in centered positions, playing behind the striker. In fact, in the case of
Griezmann, is where it has performed better so much in the
Athletic like in
France, with a nine reference ahead of him.
In case of
Coutinho is different: in
Munich has ended up enjoying, gaining confidence and returns to
Camp
Nou to recover its best version.
All three players do not count in the plans
Ronald
Koeman and the most probable is that they will leave the club in the next days.
Matheus and
Busquets they could do it permanently, but with
Monchu a loan is being sought to a
First so that the midfielder is fired this season in the highest national competition. The
A series and the
Premier They have also asked about the team captain, who last year was the best of the team he directs
Garcia
Pepper.
The outputs of
Rakitic (
Seville) and
Arthur
Vidal (probably
Inter de Milan), added to that of
Arthur (
Juventus) confirmed months ago, they have left the engine room lame in terms of fixed names for the next season.
Riqui and
Alena They will be part of the first team, unless a millionaire offer arrives at the last minute, which does not seem, but everything remains to be seen with players like
Rafinha, that if what is requested by him does not arrive, he could stay in the club.
Everything suggested that the second captain of the
FC Barcelona would leave the culé discipline this year, but as his agent confirmed, neither he nor
Sergi
Robert they would move this summer from the Barça club.
Everything suggests that
Busquets will have a more secondary role, such as
Xavi a few seasons ago. Competition in the core suggests that it will not be a fixture in the
Koeman.
The Bosnian, enshrined in the
Juve as one of the best midfielders in the
A series, now come to
Camp
Nou to continue expanding his career.
The idea with
Koeman is that the Dutchman is one of the players who presses the ball output the most in the rival field, taking advantage of two characteristics of
Frenkie: your flight and your game vision. Recover and play. Everything easy and fast.
The idea of the Dutch coach is to join the Bosnian with the former
Ajax to organize and distribute the entire game of the
FC
Barcelona. Let everything go through your boots. They will be the new team leaders when starting an attack.
And that is why here the figure of
Koeman: wants to empower
De Jong just as it did in
Holland.
We reached the engine room and this is where
Ronald
Koeman It has a multitude of variables to place its pieces. A priori, the coach’s intention is to reinforce the midfield area with five men, delaying the position of the wingers.
Thus, the importance of
Dembélé,
Griezmann,
Messi,
Trincao,
Coutinho,
Ansu
Fati or
Pedri It is expected to be necessary to get the most out of the group.
It seems that finally the ex of
Betis he will not abandon the culé discipline despite his year in the
Camp
Nou. He arrived as one of the best young lanes in
Europe and this year he has not been able to reach his full potential.
However,
Koeman he is confident in its quality and has asked him to stay. Something similar has happened with
Jordi
Sunrise, which if the film does not change, will continue to defend the left-handed lane next season.
Everything indicates that the central
Manchester
City will be one of the next signings of
FC
Barcelona for next season, after he confirmed that he would not renew with the citizen box. The very young Catalan player, who left a few years ago
The farmhouse, I would return home to share behind with the three mentioned above.
Quick to cut, with an impeccable reading of spaces and more forceful than it seems,
Eric Garcia has taken a step forward this season with
Guardiola commanding.
In the axis of the rear,
Koeman does not pretend to shake what has worked these years ago and it seems that the couple
Pique–
Lenglet will continue to lead the
FC Barcelona the next season.
Ronald
Araújo would be the third center, while
Samuel
Umtiti It could come out in the next few days, since the Dutchman does not have him.
His return to
Lyon, closer than ever.
One of the aspects where there are most doubts in the XI of
Koeman it’s on the right side. It seems that
Sergiño Dest in the end this course will not come, and for
Semedo Offers will be heard as long as they are higher than 40 million.
At first, it seems that
Sergi Roberto He will play in the rear, especially also due to the accumulation of men in the center of the field.
Closer than ever to signing his renewal, the German will defend one more season the goal of the
FC Barcelona. At 28 years old, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been an insurance point for Barça for two years.
The Dutchman is willing to completely change the way a player plays
FC Barcelona that in recent seasons has run out of resources when traveling around
Europe or measure at home.
Proof of this were the few victories last season when they left the
Camp
Nou, both in
League like in
Champions.
But today the prominence goes to the grass: he debuts
Koeman in front of the
Barça and it does so with several open fronts.
The possible departure of
Leo
Messi caught everyone by surprise, except the top leaders of the Club, which, according to the Argentine in an exclusive interview with
GOALThey already knew that their intention was to leave the culé discipline at the end of this year.
“We’ve hit rock bottom. If I have to go for new blood to come, I’m going. Europe We do not compete and in the League it no longer gives us. You can’t mask this anymore “
A blow that blew everything up, the biggest win in
Europe suffered from
Club at a time where the waters were already churning.
Good afternoon and welcome to the live broadcast of the first friendly of the team that trains
Ronald
Koeman in the 2020/21 season. The Dutchman will direct from the benches for the first time at the head of the club to which a few years ago he gave his first
Cup
of Europe.
I really want to see what the first adjustments of
Koeman leading this team. The entrance of the young, the return of
Messi, the absence of great figures like
Luis
Suarez, compelling reasons not to miss this meeting.
Starting at 7:00 p.m., and live on
TV3 and
The vanguard, will start this
FC Barcelona vs
Nàstic of Tarragona at
Johan Cruyff Stadium.