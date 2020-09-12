Nastic: Football and Messi’s return live

This is how the set of

Toni

Seligrat at

State

Johan

Cruyff:

The first

XI of

Ronald

Koeman in front of the

Barça, in detail:

Net; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Aleñá; Dembélé, Messi, Griezmann

“I am prepared and I will try to do my best for this club. I am fine and recovered. I have been at home for a couple of weeks, but I have tried to stay in shape. Now I really want to meet the group.”

“It is a very special day and I am very happy. I cannot wait any longer to meet my teammates, because I really want to start the new season. I hope to help the team win many titles.”

Soon we will know the alignments of

FC

Barcelona and

Nàstic of Tarragona.

“You have to wait to see what happens. I know there is interest from Barcelonabut at the moment I can’t say anything else. In the next few I will talk to him Lyon and we’ll see it”

“There is always a question mark. Depay he is an interesting player, especially when he can play free. But keep in mind that you will have to adapt to a new culture and a new team. And the first year is always difficult. Look what happened to By Ligt or De Jong“

“Depay He has talent, but we must not forget that he is not Messi nor is Cristiano Ronaldo“

According to the media in

England, the Barça team would be probing a transfer with a mandatory purchase option to bring the right back to the

Camp

Nou. This option would only occur in case

Nelson

Semedo left the club.

There is a lot of desire to see the youngsters on the pitch. We will see how they cope with a

Nàstic of Tarragona that hopes to put in problems to the Barcelona group.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. by

TV3 and

The vanguard, the first game of the era

Ronald

Koeman in front of the

FC

Barcelona, at

Johan Cruyff Stadium.

“The young people have adapted very well and so have the signings. It is a strong group, each one has their possibilities to play. We have a phenomenal atmosphere in training, the young people have participated and have a lot of quality. Now we need to mature and get more physical. “.

“We will look for the intensity of the game, our order of play, how we want to play with the ball, the transition, how we are going to put pressure on the opponent … things to improve and to see how we want to play.”

“Is the best. MessiIn his physical form, he is a very important player and he has shown it for many years. Hopefully I can repeat it this season. “

“We have four weeks before the first game against him Villarreal. And it is also a more individual preseason, there are players who have had more rest, others who have played games … you have to try to make sure that each one is at full capacity before the first game. Now we have friendlies and training to get well and face a League hard”.

“We have been in for two weeks and the players are working very well. There is good intensity in training, the first days in the physical aspect and now with the tactical one. The players have shown a lot of courage, interest and intensity, and that is the most important because for me you train like you play “.

“Against the Nastic We will make two teams, each one will play a part. Each footballer will have 45 minutes. We don’t want to charge them the first day. “

He

FC

Barcelona, despite playing at home in the

State

Johan

Cruyff, will play the game against him

Nàstic of Tarragona with the senyera’s shirt to celebrate the

Diada of

Catalunya.

The Frenchman has chosen the number 7 this season after the previous one took the 17.

Coutinho, holder of 7 until he left for

Bayern, has decided to give it to the French striker, who will wear the same number as in his stage in the

Athletic and currently in the French national team.

Ousmane

Dembélé will return to play minutes on a pitch after his last injury in November against the

Borussia

Dortmund. The Frenchman aims to be one of the benchmarks this year in the

Barça.

The Chilean could be traveling to

Milan to close your transfer to

Inter, according to the journalist

Gianluca Di Marzio. Italians would pay a very small amount in the form of fixed and about 5 million in the form of variables.

The Uruguayan, despite being available from day one to

Koeman, has not entered the call and everything suggests that his departure will become official in the coming days.

The charrúa will leave the club with him

2-8 like his last game in front of the

FC

Barcelona.

Ansu Fati neither will it be after a hit to the hip.

Rafinha,

Oriole

Busquets,

Monchu,

Arthur

Vidal and

Matheus

Fernandes will not be today in the call of the

FC Barcelona vs

Nàstic of Tarragona.

All five don’t count for

Koeman, and they will find an exit or a definitive one, as is the case of

Busquets,

Rafinha,

Vidal or

Matheus, or as an assignment, as is the case of

Monchu.

Pjanic He won’t be there either, but because he started training this week as a result of

COVID

19.

While

Wague and

Umtiti are low because they do not count for the Dutch technician, the case of

Todibo is different.

The roadmap to follow with the French remains the same: get a good amount of money for him. However, it would be altered if it did not arrive

Eric

Garcia, since the Frenchman would become the team’s central quarter.

The German goalkeeper will not be able to play the first game of the season under the orders of

Ronald

Koeman, as he is currently injured and is not expected until October. In that sense, it seems that

Net will be who will take their place.

The Dutch coach has made official the first call for the first team of the

FC

Barcelona for the match against him

Nàstic of Tarragona, where we find some surprises:

BY: Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas



DEF: Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Júnior, Araújo, Cuenca, Miranda



MED: Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Aleñá, Riqui Puig, Ilaix Moriba



OF THE: Griezmann, Messi, Dembélé, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Trincao, Pedri, Konrad

For the third consecutive season, the order of the captain’s armband in the first team of the

FC

Barcelona. Leo will remain first, while

Busquets,

Pique and

Sergi

Robert They will accompany you, in this order.

The midfielder, who tested positive for

COVID19, this week he joined the training of the first team of the

FC

Barcelona, just as you did

Jean-clair

Todibo.

In his social networks, the Bosnian left a message of illusion for the fans of the Catalans:

“No one will ever be able to take away your memories. But this is a new beginning of an incredible new story.”

“The rumor of the Olympique of Lyon it’s good, but unfortunately it has very little chance of materializing “

This week, in statements collected by the French portal

Foot01, the representative of

Umtiti has declared the following about the future of the French central:

“Samuel does not want to leave Barça this summer. However, taking into account the desire of the club to bring about changes, it may be necessary to study alternatives in accordance with the objectives set by the player “

Next, the players who could leave the culé discipline in the coming days why they do not count for

Ronald

Koeman:

–

Samuel Umtiti (Lyon)



–

Nelson

Semedo (Manchester City)



–

Jean-Clair Todibo (Bundesliga / Premier)



–

Juan Miranda (The league)



–

Moussa Wagué (League 1)



–

Matheus fernandes (La Liga / Premier)



–

Oriol Busquets (La Liga / Bundesliga)



–

Arturo vidal (Inter)



–

Rafinha (The league)



–

Luis

Suarez (Athletic / Juventus)



–

Braithwaite (Premier)

Few movements in the offices of the

FC Barcelona in recent days when it comes to signings. In fact, not counting the operations closed in the past months, such as

Trincao or

Pjanic, no one has been signed in the last few days.

Eric Garcia it is the one most likely to become first, but it is still waiting.

Wijnaldum, which was closer than ever, is about to renew with the

Liverpool.

Thiago will not continue in the

Bayern and wait team, like

Memphis. And about

Lautaro, The problem is money.

It took five years for the Uruguayan to be at the top of the list of the highest historical scorers of the

FC

Barcelona. The charrúa amortized what was paid for him a few months after his signing. Although it was difficult for him to start, his alliance with

Messi and

Neymar made him one of the best center forwards in history.

But his time in the

Camp

Nou It’s over.

Juventus and

Athletic They are already asking about him and everything indicates that the Uruguayan 9 will leave the club in the next few days.

He arrived last winter to reinforce the team in the final stretch of the season, but the truth is that the Dane does not count for

Koeman. Of course, before they want to test it in preseason to see if it can be an acceptable option for the club in case there are not large outlays.

The one who will surely not be there is a

Luis

Suarez already looking for equipment.

He does not stop breaking records despite not having yet reached the age of majority. With

Spain, in his first start, he gave an exhibition crowned with a goal from the front.

At

Camp

Nou the rumor begins to gain strength that

Ansu be the next forward of the azulgrana team, in case they do not arrive or

Lautaro neither

Depay. In any case, this position would take turns with

Messi or

Griezmann.

This is expected to be the season of

Dembélé in terms of performance. The Frenchman, punished by injuries, has before him one of his last chances to justify what was paid for him. A priori, he will play as a starter on the left, with

Pedri in the bedroom.

With

Messi, more of the same. The Argentine, captain and best player in the world, will leave his position on occasions to

Trincao, the young Portuguese pearl, to occupy more centered positions or even center forward in case he does not arrive

Lautaro or

Depay.

That’s the idea of

Koeman: take turns between the French and the Brazilian in centered positions, playing behind the striker. In fact, in the case of

Griezmann, is where it has performed better so much in the

Athletic like in

France, with a nine reference ahead of him.

In case of

Coutinho is different: in

Munich has ended up enjoying, gaining confidence and returns to

Camp

Nou to recover its best version.

All three players do not count in the plans

Ronald

Koeman and the most probable is that they will leave the club in the next days.

Matheus and

Busquets they could do it permanently, but with

Monchu a loan is being sought to a

First so that the midfielder is fired this season in the highest national competition. The

A series and the

Premier They have also asked about the team captain, who last year was the best of the team he directs

Garcia

Pepper.

The outputs of

Rakitic (

Seville) and

Arthur

Vidal (probably

Inter de Milan), added to that of

Arthur (

Juventus) confirmed months ago, they have left the engine room lame in terms of fixed names for the next season.

Riqui and

Alena They will be part of the first team, unless a millionaire offer arrives at the last minute, which does not seem, but everything remains to be seen with players like

Rafinha, that if what is requested by him does not arrive, he could stay in the club.

Everything suggested that the second captain of the

FC Barcelona would leave the culé discipline this year, but as his agent confirmed, neither he nor

Sergi

Robert they would move this summer from the Barça club.

Everything suggests that

Busquets will have a more secondary role, such as

Xavi a few seasons ago. Competition in the core suggests that it will not be a fixture in the

Koeman.

The Bosnian, enshrined in the

Juve as one of the best midfielders in the

A series, now come to

Camp

Nou to continue expanding his career.

The idea with

Koeman is that the Dutchman is one of the players who presses the ball output the most in the rival field, taking advantage of two characteristics of

Frenkie: your flight and your game vision. Recover and play. Everything easy and fast.

The idea of ​​the Dutch coach is to join the Bosnian with the former

Ajax to organize and distribute the entire game of the

FC

Barcelona. Let everything go through your boots. They will be the new team leaders when starting an attack.

And that is why here the figure of

Koeman: wants to empower

De Jong just as it did in

Holland.

We reached the engine room and this is where

Ronald

Koeman It has a multitude of variables to place its pieces. A priori, the coach’s intention is to reinforce the midfield area with five men, delaying the position of the wingers.

Thus, the importance of

Dembélé,

Griezmann,

Messi,

Trincao,

Coutinho,

Ansu

Fati or

Pedri It is expected to be necessary to get the most out of the group.

It seems that finally the ex of

Betis he will not abandon the culé discipline despite his year in the

Camp

Nou. He arrived as one of the best young lanes in

Europe and this year he has not been able to reach his full potential.

However,

Koeman he is confident in its quality and has asked him to stay. Something similar has happened with

Jordi

Sunrise, which if the film does not change, will continue to defend the left-handed lane next season.

Everything indicates that the central

Manchester

City will be one of the next signings of

FC

Barcelona for next season, after he confirmed that he would not renew with the citizen box. The very young Catalan player, who left a few years ago

The farmhouse, I would return home to share behind with the three mentioned above.

Quick to cut, with an impeccable reading of spaces and more forceful than it seems,

Eric Garcia has taken a step forward this season with

Guardiola commanding.

In the axis of the rear,

Koeman does not pretend to shake what has worked these years ago and it seems that the couple

Pique–

Lenglet will continue to lead the

FC Barcelona the next season.

Ronald

Araújo would be the third center, while

Samuel

Umtiti It could come out in the next few days, since the Dutchman does not have him.

His return to

Lyon, closer than ever.

One of the aspects where there are most doubts in the XI of

Koeman it’s on the right side. It seems that

Sergiño Dest in the end this course will not come, and for

Semedo Offers will be heard as long as they are higher than 40 million.

At first, it seems that

Sergi Roberto He will play in the rear, especially also due to the accumulation of men in the center of the field.

Closer than ever to signing his renewal, the German will defend one more season the goal of the

FC Barcelona. At 28 years old, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been an insurance point for Barça for two years.

The Dutchman is willing to completely change the way a player plays

FC Barcelona that in recent seasons has run out of resources when traveling around

Europe or measure at home.

Proof of this were the few victories last season when they left the

Camp

Nou, both in

League like in

Champions.

But today the prominence goes to the grass: he debuts

Koeman in front of the

Barça and it does so with several open fronts.

The possible departure of

Leo

Messi caught everyone by surprise, except the top leaders of the Club, which, according to the Argentine in an exclusive interview with

GOALThey already knew that their intention was to leave the culé discipline at the end of this year.

“We’ve hit rock bottom. If I have to go for new blood to come, I’m going. Europe We do not compete and in the League it no longer gives us. You can’t mask this anymore “

A blow that blew everything up, the biggest win in

Europe suffered from

Club at a time where the waters were already churning.

Good afternoon and welcome to the live broadcast of the first friendly of the team that trains

Ronald

Koeman in the 2020/21 season. The Dutchman will direct from the benches for the first time at the head of the club to which a few years ago he gave his first

Cup

of Europe.

I really want to see what the first adjustments of

Koeman leading this team. The entrance of the young, the return of

Messi, the absence of great figures like

Luis

Suarez, compelling reasons not to miss this meeting.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., and live on

TV3 and

The vanguard, will start this

FC Barcelona vs

Nàstic of Tarragona at

Johan Cruyff Stadium.