Napoli president bets on playing away from Camp Nou and attacks UEFA

He Naples press for the second round match of the Champions League before him Barça is played away from Camp Nou. While UEFA has received a report from the Generalitat favorable to the dispute in Barcelona, ​​the president of the Italians, Aurelio de Laurentiis, calls the European body “shameful” and advocates playing in Portugal, Germany or Switzerland.

“I call UEFA all the time, but it’s embarrassing. You hear great fears from Spain and they pass the subject. What would it take to say that we played in Portugal, Germany or Switzerland? ”Said the top leader of Naples at the exit of the Series A assembly. The match against the Catalans will be played on August 8 with a draw to one of the way.













“It seems that we are at school, at UEFA nobody knows how to do business, and also with our money. If they decided that the Champions League will be played in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, we could also go there. I do not understand why we should go to a city that at this moment has great problems ”, insisted the president.

However, the Health Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya has sent a report to UEFA defending the dispute of the match in the Barça coliseum, since the cases of coronavirus have decreased significantly in the last hours in Barcelona and the virus Is under control. The last word, however, is with UEFA.

From Barça they are convinced of the dispute of the match at the Camp Nou, which would be played without an audience in the stands and under the strict security measures that have been followed in the matches of the final leg of the League. Manchester, Turin and Munich are the other cities that will host the matches pending the round of 16.









The quarterfinals and the rest of the Champions League will be played in Lisbon, at the Luz da Benfica stadium and at the José Alvalade of Sporting Portugal. The qualifying rounds will be played in a single game and behind closed doors.







