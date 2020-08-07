Naples, an unpredictable team

Gennaro Gattuso’s team plays in a 4-3-3 in which the rotation of players is normal. In the defensive phase, the Italian team is arranged in a 4-1-4-1 in the middle block in which the pressure jumps are happening according to the zone of the ball.





STRENGTHS





Dynamism and offensive potential

Although at the beginning of the season it incorporated players to gain defensive consistency, the best characteristic of Naples is still the attack. Have multitude of options above. Mobility and skill with Mertens, Lozano, Politano, Insigne or Callejón, finishing off with Milik. Or capacity for the emergency with Llorente. Now, bearing in mind this range, there are three players with the greatest weight. Between Milik, Mertens and Insigne accumulate 53% of the goals scored.









Exit and game progression

It is a team trained to take the game from behind. They open well at the start and use the pivot (Lobotka o Deme) to progress. These two are the ones with the highest passing reliability (above 90%) and the ones with the most play of Gattuso’s team. It is no coincidence that, despite its discreet classification, it is the best team in possession of the ball and in reliability in Serie A (57.2% and 88.1% respectively).





Front ends

Although they could get to play centered, on the outside it has dynamite. Why Mertens, Insigne or Alley they are footballers who play extreme in 4-3-3 but, in reality, are forwards. So to the skill with the ball you have to add his voracity towards the rival goal. They never make it clear if they will receive the foot or draw a diagonal in search of space.

Dries Mertens, from Napoli, trying a genius (Cafaro / AP)

















The exterior shot

They shoot a lot and well. With 18.2 hits per game, they are the second team that tries the most. Especially active is the second line (Fabián Ruiz and Zielinski) since both have a great left-handed shot that they put into practice at the slightest opportunity (2.1 per game). A lot of attention especially to Fabián since 80% of his kicks are from long distance and only 40% do not go between the three sticks.





The strategy

Very strong in this section. They have great pitchers (Mertens or Fabián) and several footballers with considerable aerial potential (Manolas, Koulibaly, Milik…). With 11 goals in favor and 5 against they present the best difference in this of the entire Serie A. Although it is curious that in the Champions League they have not scored and they have conceded two goals from set pieces.





Weaknesses





Problems moving them

In large part due to the attacking profiles of most of their players, Italians present real difficulties when they have to go after the ball. There are clear instructions for the first defensive position but they get out of adjustment in any sequence of passes. They split in the laps of the defense in the zone and are easily misplaced before the repetitive lopsided centers.













Outer coverage

Its sides (Mario Rui and Hysaj / Di Lorenzo) do not have their best virtue in defending 1 against 1, to which is added the little help from the bands. Aspect by which the presence of Callejón, as it occurred in the first leg, rises whole. On the outside, it is a highly surmountable team as demonstrated by Griezmann’s goal in the first leg.





KEY ASPECTS





Gattuso’s approach

It is anyone’s guess what game plan the Naples coach will shape tomorrow. In the first leg, a set was quite different from the usual. The Italians placed the block much further back than they used to. While in their league they play only 23% of the game in their own third, against Barça they did 37%. Barça will have to be prepared for everything.





Attack your defensive misfit

Manolas will be able to play and that will report that the Italians can count on their starting partner in the axis (Koulibaly-Manolas). That gives them solvency but it also offers Barça an opportunity because, when they play together, they often get misaligned. They are fast and forceful but they understand the different position. Manolas is used to being ahead of the line and this reverts to more room for depth. Look for this look with Ansu, Alba or Griezmann for its right profile it can be a great option.









Manolas, an unfortunate memory for Barça, turns his head looking at the ball (CIRO FUSCO / EFE)







The side pass to Messi

Since Italians are compressed leaving the sides free, the side pass to Messi It will be more open than from the pivot, interior or center. But they will have to be quick both in the execution and in the decision because it is just at the moment of the pass towards them that their pressure jumps will take place.





Score to bind

Although Barça starts with a small advantage, it is essential to score. In the first place for the tranquility of the Barça game but also to make the game favorable for Barça. A scenario in which the Italians have the obligation to raise the lines is the best for the Barça game. The current Barça comes out better from the pressure of what they attack in the rival field. In addition, Napoli have more alternatives from the bench, so it will be important that the tie is in a good situation in the last third of the game.











