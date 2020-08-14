Nagelsmann hints that he had a run-in with Simeone at halftime

He Athletic of Madrid

was cruelly eliminated before the Red Bull Leipzig (2-1) in the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a rebounding goal in the final minutes. Before, at halftime, when the scoreboard had not yet moved, the Spanish coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, and that of the Germans, Julian Nagelsmann, they had a clash as revealed by the German.

"Except at halftime, everything was fine. There he briefly showed that he is a winner and that he wants to win all the time. I'm not going to tell you in detail now, but there are cameras, "he declared after the game to the microphones of Sky Sports and collected by image the young 33-year-old Teutonic coach, in addition to adding that he "would not have done it" when asked if the gesture was unsportsmanlike.













Later, at the press conference, Nagelsmann did not want to feed the controversy, although he confirmed that both technicians crossed paths to the changing rooms after the first half: “He congratulated me, he told me that we had a good game. I told him at halftime that it is great to meet a coach with his character. I have congratulated him on his character and his personality ”.

Beyond extra-sports controversies, on the green Red Bull Leipzig, third in the Bundesliga, was better than Atlético de Madrid. The colchoneros were surprised by the intensity and precision of the Germans, who surpassed the Spaniards in practically all facets until the departure of Joao Félix in the 58th minute.

The Portuguese leveled the balance of the game and the scoreboard thanks to a penalty goal. It was then that Nagelsmann showed his tactical know-how and reversed the trend again, with the final payoff in the 87th minute being Adams’s game-winning goal. The American had the involuntary collaboration of Savic.

Red Bull Leipzig, founded in 2009 and financed by the energy drink company, will play the first semi-finals of the Champions League in its history against PSG on Tuesday, August 18.





For their part, Atlético de Madrid, who arrived in Lisbon with high hopes of finally lifting their ears after the epic round of 16 qualification against Liverpool at Anfield in March, suffered the umpteenth disappointment in the Champions League. A defeat that has even put the focus on Simeone, ideologue and great architect of the quality jump of the rojiblancos in recent years.

