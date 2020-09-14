Nadal, on Djokovic’s pitch: “It’s important to always be in control”

Almost 200 days after his last tennis match, after much uncertainty about the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Rafa Nadal will take the racket back in the Masters 1000 de Roma. The Balearic will start the defense of the title in a Italic Forum empty before the spanish Pablo Carreño.

“How I feel? Well. And excited to start over. After all, the last period was difficult for everyone. But now I am here. Rome is always exciting. As always, it is one of the most important events of the tour ”, explained the world number 2 in the press conference prior to the Roman tournament. The last time Nadal played a game was the final of the Acapulco Tournament on February 29, when he beat Taylor Fritz.













Has not played since February 29

“How I feel? Well. And excited to start over “







Rafa Nadal

Number 2 of the ATP ranking







Nadal, nine-time champion in the Italian capital, does not have high expectations due to his long period of inactivity: “My form is more or less the one to take into account that I have not played for six months.” As always, the one from Manacor will “be as competitive as possible”, although he warns that “competing is not like training”.

His first rival will be Carreño, who comes from being a semifinalist at the US Open in addition to being a luxury spectator of the disqualification of Novak Djokovic for hitting a linesman. “The consequences of certain actions are always the same because there is a regulation. It was very unfortunate and I feel sorry for him. I did not want to hit anyone but it is important to always have control over the field of play, “he said about the controversial action of the Serbian.

Rafael Nadal, in a training session at the Photo Italic. (AFP)













Regarding the American tournament, he explains that he has only seen “four sets of the final and little more” and he does not regret not having gone to Flushing Meadows, where he had the possibility of tying with Roger Federer as the tennis player with the most Grand Slams in history. “When you make a decision, you have to stick with it. There were two alternatives and I chose the best one for me and my family ”, she indicated in this regard.

His absence in New York added to that of Federer and the disqualification of Djokovic made it easier for other tennis players to access the final rounds, with Thiem finally as the brand new champion. “I am happy for him. He is a very good person and a hard worker and he deserved to win such an important title. But I feel sorry for Zverev who was very close. He will surely have other possibilities in the future, “he explained about the epic finale that fell on the Austrian’s side.





About Thiem’s ​​victory at the US Open

“I am happy for him. He is a very good person and a hard worker and he deserved to win such an important title “







Rafa Nadal

Number 2 of the ATP ranking







Nadal will once again feel like a tennis player in Rome but he knows that the health crisis could truncate tennis plans at any time, for example at Roland Garros, which in principle should be played at the end of September. “I don’t know what will happen in Paris. First, let’s see how the virus situation will evolve in the next two weeks ”, Nadal concluded.







