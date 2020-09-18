Nadal greases the machine in Rome

Roma is a balm for Rafa Nadal. At least for now. His return to the slopes after a seven-month hiatus could not have had a more promising start. Two games, two placid wins, the latter against the always unpredictable Dusan Lajovic, flaccid in the first set, quarrelsome in the second. In the latter he could only make up a match controlled at all times by the king of clay (6-1, 6-3), already in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1,000.

Giving up the US tour has served him to prepare thoroughly for his great moment of the year. If against Pablo Carreño the competitive inactivity was barely noticed, against Lajovic he confirmed his optimal physical condition to face with full guarantees this atypical almost autumnal clay tour. The machine is perfectly greased. Nadal’s hitting repertoire works like a charm and when this happens, they have little to say from the other side of the court.













The rival in the quarterfinals will be the Argentine Schwartzman





And that Lajovic set out to bother him at the beginning, insistently looking for the reverse in the first games. His strategy was relatively successful. Nadal’s initial 2-0 responded with a break to try to stop him, a mere mirage. The key was in the fourth game. The world number 25 showed both sides: he combined unforgivable mistakes with master strokes. He lifted five break balls, but Nadal’s perseverance earned him the game. A devastating winning remainder ended his opponent’s resistance.

The solidity of the Spaniard at the bottom of the track demoralized the Serbian, easily disconnected when things did not go as expected. The errors piled up when facing a wall. There were no cracks in Nadal’s tennis, growing point by point. He took the first set without disheveled and took advantage of the good dynamics to break Lajovic as soon as the second started and put the match on track.

It was at that moment, when Nadal used to finish off his rivals, when he showed his only moment of dismissal. With the set dominated he allowed Lajovic to get closer to 4-3, a small disconnect with no consequences in the clash. His rival in the quarterfinals will be Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

In the rest of the day, highlight the triumph of Novak Djokovic. The world number one beat his compatriot Filip Krajinovic in two sets (7-6 (7), 6-3). In the female box, Garbiñe Muguruza goes ahead after beating Johanna Konta (6-4, 6-1). In the quarterfinals she will have Viktoria Azarenka, finalist of the US Open and a good test to check her improvement.







