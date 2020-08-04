Nadal gives up the US Open

“After much thought, I have decided not to participate in this year’s US Open,” announced Rafael Nadal.

The Balearic Islands, champion of the tournament last year, considers that the world health situation requires other priorities, before playing tennis. According to Nadal, currently the second world racket, “the health situation is still very complicated worldwide, with cases of Covid-19 and outbreaks that seem out of control.”

“We know that this year’s calendar after four months without playing is outrageous, but we have just learned that the Madrid tournament has also been canceled,” he continued.









Nadal’s resignation from the US Open – due to start on August 31 – joins those of Sascha Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty. Federer had already announced a few weeks ago that he does not plan to compete in the rest of 2020.