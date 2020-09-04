Muguruza says goodbye to the US Open in the second round

The Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova, which reached the US Open After having been away from the competition for three years, this Thursday gave the great surprise of the day by defeating the Spanish 7-5 and 6-3 in the second round Garbiñe Muguruza, tenth seeded. The 32-year-old Pironkova, who is not world-ranked, continued her surprising comeback after already scoring two consecutive Open wins and reaching the third round.

In her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017, after which she left the circuit to start a family, the Bulgarian had already beaten Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. The victory over Muguruza was her first win by a Top 20 seed on a hard court since defeating Italy’s Flavia Pennetta in Sydney in 2015.













The one hour and 25 minute hit was the 22nd win in the Top 20 for the former WTA World No. 31 in her career and means that Muguruza has reached the third round only once in the eight appearances she has been in. Open. “It was very difficult to get into the game. She swayed pretty well. It took me time to adjust my game. I was just trying to be there and put the ball on the court. Little by little I found my rhythm and began to balance well. I’m very, very happy to have won this match, ”Pironkova explained at the end of the match.

Pironkova admitted that she did not expect to also play in either of the two games she has played, but that she welcomed her good moment of play, something she had worked for. Although she got off to a slow start against Muguruza, who was also playing her first tournament at Flushing Meadows after the suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, she gradually let the aggressive tennis of the two-time Grand Slam champion lose steam and there began his recovery.

Muguruza broke comfortably in the first game before Pironkova’s serve began to be effective and was only pressured when she managed to save a 0-40 game down. The Spanish tennis player, runner-up at the Australian Open, however, was the one who dominated and until she was forced to serve for the set, there was little indication that she could lose the first.

Pironkova gradually found her control on Muguruza’s serve and, along with a couple of easy goals, successfully forced a headlong shot from Muguruza at a breaking point found by the net. After sealing her service game, Pironkova was back on offense. Muguruza was forced to save the set point with a valiant forehand, but her opponent continued to press and claimed the first set on the third attempt.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with few chances at all times. Pironkova, was impeccable in service, claiming 24 of the last 25 points played, without giving Muguruza even the slightest break. Such consistency put relentless pressure on his Muguruza who fought off five break points in the fourth game, but his serve at 3-4 was again lost. Pironkova displayed admirable defensive qualities to induce a long right hand from Muguruza to open a break point, which came with a double fault from the Spanish tennis player.









There were no signs of nerves on the part of the 2010 Wimbledon semifinalist when she served to seal the match, preparing for a third-round encounter with eighteenth-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic, who beat another of 6-2 6-1. the veterans who came to the tournament, the Romanian Patricia Maria Tig.







