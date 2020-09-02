Muguruza awakens in time to overtake Hibino

The beginnings are not usually easy for Garbiñe Muruguza, exceptional tennis player who feels more comfortable with the head wind. Its start in the



US Open, held in New York due to the pandemic, was no different, but this time he was able to overcome it to go back to the Japanese Nao Hibino and advance to the next round. The Spanish-Venezuelan got rid of the Japanese in two sets (6-4 and 6-4). In the second round she will face the winner of the match between the Bulgarian Pironkova and the russian Samsonova.

The victory of Conchita Martínez’s pupil was incontestable, but six months without competing took their toll at the start of the game, where certain doubts arose again in the serve that complicated the ballot. In fact, his rival was able to break his serve in the second game of the match, which led him to a partial deficit of 0-3 and 1-4. Nothing came out of the player trained by Conchita Martínez, as evidenced by the four double faults in this period.















However, Muguruza is a player with a thousand resources and she warmed up her wrist until she managed to hit with greater precision. There the best Garbiñe appeared, who was able to win seven games in a row to sentence the first set (6-4) and put the second on track.

Nao Hibino rival of Garbiñe Muguruza

(JASON SZENES / EFE)



Winning shots came off his racket naturally, always looking for lines, opening angles and maintaining intensity from the back of the court. Her backhand worked like clockwork to completely break the rhythm of the Japanese, very fast legs.





At 1-4, Garbiñe won seven games in a row and turned the game around

Hibino reacted early in the second set, trying to salvage what few options she had left to stay alive in the tournament. He broke the Spanish’s fantastic streak to make it 2-1, but Garbiñe already had a break in the bag and his serve was already unstoppable. In the seventh game she had another two break balls that the Japanese saved. Hibino extended the match until the tenth game, but there the Spanish did not forgive and managed to definitively sentence the match (6-4 and 6-4).









“I was a little anxious because I hadn’t played in the last six months. I was arriving with little workload, but I’m happy. I started slowly, with problems, I got into the game, with more rhythm and I finished very well, “he said. “In this time I have missed the games, but I think I have done a good job these months and for me it is going to be a very special tournament,” he said.

Garbiñe Muguruza, during the match against Hibino

(AL BELLO / AFP)



Good test to start and good response from Muguruza, with very high concentration levels when the game required it. However, he will have to improve to continue advancing in a tournament in which the most he has reached is a round of 16.







