Muay-Thai as art to escape the streets

A man who sees the world at 50 the same as at 20 has lost 30 years of his life

Muhammad Ali

Yusef Boughanem (30) lands in Barcelona and is carrying two of his seven belts as the world champion of Muay-Thai, Thai boxing.

Now he shows them to me, proud.

It shines on one of the belts a medal with the face of Muhammad Ali:

-Cast? I ask him.

-Has been set? Ah, Muhammad Ali has been boxing history. I do not lie: it has been human history. That man lived through difficult times in the United States. He reminded us that we all have the same color of blood even if we have a different color of skin.









–You, with your seven world titles, are the best fighter in Muay-Thai. How do Thais see you? Do they feel invaded by a foreigner?

–Hummmm… there is everything. For a foreigner, it is difficult to succeed there. They tolerate me but they don’t idolize me.

–And does it hurt?

-I do not care. I love those who love me and the rest doesn’t matter to me. This is not going to like or not like. It’s about love. Who doesn’t love me is missing something.

Yusef Boughanem poses with two of his seven Muay-Thai world champion belts



Now, Yusef Boughanem pauses in his speech and, in one gulp, drops the long, half-liter glass of protein, given to him at SharkBoxing Equipment, in l’Hospitalet, the store that welcomes us for the interview.

-All good? Luis Lloret asks.

Yusef Boughanem raises his thumb.

Luis Lloret smiles: he is the promoter of Muay-Thai who has brought himself to the legend. Today, Yusef Boughanem offers a three-hour seminar at Internacional Gym, school of martial arts in Canovelles.

At the store, sign autographs and pose for selfies.

He is portrayed with Isaac Real Chaca, who has been a European super welterweight boxing champion and also raps.









-Taking pictures…?

-Photo.

Yesterday the Moroccan consul received him in Barcelona.

(…)

–Some of those who grew up with me in Brussels they think I’m a millionaire And I have to tell them that I am not – Yusef Boughanem tells me.







My brother and I were lost. We moved in environments close to crime. I made mistakes and understood that this could not be the case ”







Yusef Boughanem

Muay-Thai World Champion







And he gives me a deep look, deep as his voice.

One imagines it in the ring, face to face, and then prefers not to imagine it.

– And what has become, in general, of your childhood friends?

“I understand you asking me that question.” I understand that the reader is interested – he answers me.

And talks.

Mix English, French and Spanish:

–My father was from Tangier and my mother from Ceuta. If you speak to me in Spanish, I understand you.

And as he speaks, he recovers scenes from a complicated childhood in Brussels. Her father had followed in Grandpa’s wake: they were both military. Yusef Boughanem was nine years old when he lost his father. I was 18 years old when the mother died.

Yusef Boughanem, in L'Hospitalet













“I grew up alone, alone with my little brother, Yassine,” he says.

He declares himself the son of the working class. And he assumes he was straying. No one was there to supervise what he was doing.

–Yassine and I were lost. We moved in environments close to crime. I made mistakes and understood that this could not be the case. At twelve I made a decision. Either I became a military man, like my father and my grandfather, or I started to fight. I opted for the fight. And I focused on Muay-Thai.

–And why not boxing?

–Boxing is limited. In Thai boxing, the elbow and foot are worth it. And also, in Thailand, it is considered a martial art associated with a military past. Knows? There, all gyms are owned by the military or police.







In Thailand, some ignore me; I do not care. I love those who love me and the rest doesn’t matter to me. Who doesn’t love me is missing something ”







Yusef Boughanem

Muay-Thai World Champion







–I repeat: what happened to your childhood friends?

–I keep in touch with many of them. But some are confused. They don’t see me as an equal, but as a champion. And they don’t understand that mine is a job like any other, like yours. Anyway, since you ask me, can you imagine … Some are in prison and others have evolved. One of them, Rachid Madrane, has become councilor for Culture and Sports in Etterbeek.









–And why did you go to Thailand? (thirteen years ago).

–I love challenges.

–¿…?

–I like to finish what I have started. In Brussels, I had started in the art of Muay-Thai. But his soul is in Thailand. I wanted to go find that soul. I have fought in soccer stadiums with 100,000 spectators.









“And did you find that soul?”

–If Muay-Thai penetrates your mind, you don’t get rid of it. It requires discipline, respect, everything you need to live in society. It is democratic, it is open to everyone, from four-year-olds to 80-year-olds. And there are ways: you can apply it to lose weight, not just to fight.

–And you earn money?

Smile.

Although it does not loose garment.

Luis Lloret offers himself. Yusef Boughanem says can charge 50,000 euros per combat. And that in his last 80 fights he already had a professional cache.

With that money, Yusef Boughanem has opened a gym in Pattaya. And in August, it will launch another one near the Palais du Midi, in the heart of Brussels.







