Mountaineering in the backyard

Oriol Baró has hardened as a mountaineer on the peaks of Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici national park, next to his house, in Taüll, one of the postcard towns of the Vall de Boí. When he was a child his parents did not enter into their heads that their son went out into the mountains for pleasure, to play the guy climbing and skiing. Too much risk for nothing of benefit. “Here, climbing mountains for pleasure was not understood, until I got my degree at the Benasque school in 2000, and I started working as a guide, I did not receive family approval,” he says on the way to Bony Blanc.















Baró combines high-level mountaineering in destinations around the world with his work as a trainer of aspiring guides at the Pobla de Segur institute, although last September he had to stop after the serious accident he suffered in Cavallers, also in the Vall de Boí. A large block of rock fell off as he climbed and struck him in the back, breaking eight vertebrae and twelve ribs. “They operated on me and in May they removed the irons from my back, I’m almost 100%. Everything has gone very well thanks to the speed of the rescuers, the medical team, my physiotherapist and the encouragement of the people. Yes, I have pain, but it is less and that is hopeful, “he says optimistically as we prepare to start the route in the busy Planell d’Aigüestortes, at about 1,825 meters. Here, only taxis leaving from Boí and authorized vehicles can arrive.

Except at the starting point, in the rest of the route we did not meet anyone

The Romanesque legacy, nature and the starry skies make up an infallible claim that attracts the Vall de Boí to tourists from all over the world, except this year when it was the local visitor who filled the accommodations. Baró has spent a lifetime exploring the Pyrenees and at sunset he can enjoy a close-up of the church of Sant Climent from his home, a trip to the 12th century.













Early in the morning on Thursday, August 6, hikers begin to take the Planell d’Aigüestortes, but as soon as you head down the path towards the Sierra de las Mussoles, next to the ravine of the Llacs, the crowd disappears. Shortly after, the Avet de la Cremada appears, said to have the trunk with the largest perimeter in Catalonia, some eight meters at the base, in a place that has long been hit by fire.

We continue towards the meadows next to the Palancó de Llacs, where the cows come out to meet us. When we verify that we do not bring them their precious salt, they sit down again showing their indifference. The same scene has been repeated in different alpine meadows, in other outings to carry out this series.

Cows desperately ask for salt

The silhouette of the Sierra de las Mussoles can already be seen and, to the right, the Bony Blanc, which climbs through the Canal Seca to the hill, at 2,625 meters. On one side is our goal and on the other, the Bony Negre.





The beginnings in the Vall de Boí

Baró fondly remembers those he considers his first teachers, such as Mari Carmen Magdalena “Coco”, a member of the first Spanish female cordate that culminated the mythical The Nose

Baró, 40, began to climb the granite walls of Alta Ribagorça as a teenager, hand in hand with the generation of climbers that settled in the Vall de Boí in the mid-nineties. Actually, it is the first mountaineer that this municipality has given. She fondly remembers those she considers her first teachers, among whom are Mari Carmen Magdalena “Coco” and her husband, Cesc Eguia. “Coco” was part of the first Spanish female chorus, with the ill-fated Míriam García, who culminated the mythical The Nose, in El Capitán (Yosemite), in 1986.





The peaks of this sector of the national park offer breathtaking views and with the added bonus of not having to share the moment with more hikers eager for selfies











The peaks of this sector of the national park give us breathtaking views of the Besiberris massif, the Gran Tuc de Colomers, the Aneto …, with the added bonus of not having to share the moment with more hikers eager for selfies. No pushing, no screaming. A soothing silence.

This trainer of guides in the specialty of high mountain and rock is a good conversationalist. In fact, one of the factors that you consider important when choosing your mountaineering projects is being able to mix with the local population, be it in Peru, Argentina, India or Nepal. It’s more motivating to go out for a beer with the locals than to spend weeks in a base camp in the middle of nowhere.







The Bony Blanc and the Bony Negre

It is a very good area to practice mountain skiing, it is a classic





This is the first time he has entered the field of Bony blanc in summer, a peak, next to the neighboring Bony Negre (2,724 m.), which it has trodden many times in winter. “It is a very good area to practice mountain skiing, it is a classic,” he says. In the colder months it is sensed that some mountaineers glide down these slopes. In August, not a soul.









Our cicerone advances at a fast pace and after reaching the top, after crossing about 931 meters of positive slope, we return by the same route to the starting point.It is always very useful to carry a map, in this case the one of the Vall de Boí-Aigüestortes , Alpina, and for more details consult the website of the Institut Cartogràfic i Geològic de Catalunya (ICGC).

Baró still cannot make expedition plans but this week he has had satisfaction, he has chained a difficult route, a 7b +, in Puicastro, and has already returned to accompany mountaineers as a guide. With permission from the virus, in September he plans to resume classes with his students from La Pobla de Segur.

The mountaineer of the Vall de Boí on a break during the route

