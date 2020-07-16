MotoGP rolls again in Jerez after four months of hiatus

The first official trainings of MotoGP that are celebrated in four months due to the break by the coronavirus have started early this Wednesday in the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit.

This Wednesday two sessions will take place in the ‘queen’ category, with the second scheduled at 2:00 pm with the world champion, the Spanish Marc Márquez (Honda), as the main figure. There will be no Andrea Dovizioso, runner-up in the MotoGP world, who underwent surgery for a broken left clavicle.





Márque debuts in training at 2:00 p.m.

These trainings have been organized so that the riders can familiarize themselves again with the sensations of driving, before the start on Friday of the official sessions of the Spanish Grand Prix, scoring test for the World Championship of the specialty that will be held in Jerez behind closed doors .









This test will be the first of the remodeled calendar of the MotoGP World Championship, after the event for this category could not have started in March on the date originally planned.

Start of a MotoGP (EP) race







In training on Wednesday, the riders from the other World Cup categories also ride: Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE

For MotoE, next weekend will also be the first event of the year, while for Moto2 and Moto3 it will be the second after having started the season in Qatar in March, in the only grand prix played so far.







