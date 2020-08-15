MotoGP: Live qualification

MOTOGP | GENERAL CLASSIFICATION OF TEAMS:



1. Petronas Yamaha SRT – 90 puntos



2. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 69 points



3. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 47 puntos



4. Ducati Team – 42 points



5. Esponsorama Racing – 35 points



6. LCR Honda – 33 points



7. Team Suzuki Ecstar – 30 points



8. Pramac Racing – 29 points



9. Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 18 puntos



10. Repsol Honda Team – 13 points



11. Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 11 points

And, among them, is the Italian Andrea Dovizioso, fourth in the provisional classification of the World Cup with 31 points, who accumulates the most victories, since he won in 2017 and 2019 and was third in 2016 and 2018, which makes him one of the main candidates for victory in this edition.

MotoGP It will start at 14:10 hours (UTC + 2); The race will take place tomorrow, Sunday, August 16, at 2:00 p.m. (UTC +2).